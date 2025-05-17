Yobe State Hisbah Commission, in collaboration with NDLEA and NSCDC, shut down Maina Lodge Hotel in Damaturu and seized 209 cartons of alcohol

Additional bottles were found hidden in a VIP room, prompting further investigation and temporary closure of the facility

In a separate operation, a residential property allegedly used for prostitution was also sealed, as authorities intensify efforts to enforce moral laws

Authorities in Yobe State have launched a coordinated crackdown on the sale and use of prohibited substances, leading to the closure of Maina Lodge Hotel in Damaturu and the confiscation of a significant quantity of alcoholic beverages.

The operation, which involved the Yobe State Hisbah Commission, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), resulted in the seizure of 209 cartons of alcohol from a Golf vehicle parked at the premises of Maina Lodge.

The crackdown on liquor was a joint operation between multiple federal agencies and Yobe Hisbah. Photo: X/KanoHisbah

Source: Twitter

Cartons of liquor seized at hotel

The vehicle, identified by registration number ABJ-144-SC, was reportedly stationed at the hotel during the raid.

Chairman of the Hisbah Commission, Dr. Yahuza Abubakar, briefed journalists at the Commission’s headquarters following the operation.

According to him, a subsequent search of the hotel revealed 34 additional bottles of alcohol concealed inside VIP Room 07, raising suspicions of a broader network behind the illicit supply.

“The lodge has been temporarily closed pending the conclusion of investigations to identify the driver and individuals responsible for smuggling the contraband into the state,” Abubakar stated.

He further mentioned that efforts were underway to work with the management of Maina Lodge to identify and apprehend all those linked to the illegal operation.

Suspected prostitute base sealed

In a separate intervention, the Commission also responded to a public complaint regarding alleged immoral activities at a residential property within the state capital.

Abubakar said the house, suspected to be a base for prostitution, has been sealed off for a period of three months while investigations continue.

“We acted based on a complaint filed by one Waziri Ibrahim, and the property has now been closed temporarily,” he noted.

The Hisbah chairman expressed appreciation for the support from Governor Mai Mala Buni and praised the synergy among various security agencies, which he described as critical to the success of the Commission’s work.

“These operations are part of our continuous efforts to rid the state of behaviors and practices deemed unlawful and contrary to our moral values,” Abubakar explained.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may threaten public order or contravene the state's legal and ethical frameworks.

Investigations into both incidents are still ongoing, with the authorities promising to take further action as more information becomes available.

Hisbah bans sports betting in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a decisive move to combat immorality, the Kano State Hisbah Board had announced a ban on all forms of sports betting within the state.

This was disclosed by the deputy commander-general of the board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminuddeen, during a press briefing on the Hisbah’s renewed efforts to uphold social order

