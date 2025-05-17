Lagos government has responded to viral claims that the city smells badly and has big mosquitoes, sparked by influencer Scott Iguma’s podcast remarks

Environment Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab condemned attempts to tarnish Lagos’ image, accusing some new residents of spreading divisive and harmful narratives online

Wahab called for constructive criticism and unity, stressing Lagos as a place of opportunity, and challenged Iguma to focus equally on other states

The Lagos state government has spoken out regarding claims that the city reeks badly and is infested with big mosquitoes.

Recall that a viral podcast interview featuring influencer Scott Iguma has sparked controversy, with Iguma claiming, “Lagos is smelling… There are a lot of big mosquitoes in Lagos.”

The remarks quickly gained traction on social media, prompting a response from Lagos State authorities.

Commissioner condemns attempts to tarnish Lagos’ image

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Saturday, May 17, Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, expressed disappointment over what he described as deliberate efforts to damage Lagos’ reputation.

Wahab said,

“It is regrettable that some who relocate from their home states in pursuit of better opportunities quickly, in less than a month or two, resort to disparaging the very state that has provided them the platform to thrive.”

He accused such individuals of using their social media influence to spread harmful narratives aligned with divisive agendas, which undermine the progress and inclusivity of Lagos State.

Call for constructive criticism and unity

Wahab acknowledged that constructive criticism is important for growth but warned against malicious attacks that demean the city.

“Lagos remains a place of opportunity, innovation, and resilience,” he added.

He urged everyone to “collectively uphold its integrity while fostering unity and progress.”

In a direct message to Scott Iguma, the commissioner said,

“Dear @IgumaScott, I do hope that you will put this same energy into ‘looking out’ for other states. I wish you all the best!”

The Lagos government reiterated its commitment to tackling environmental challenges, including waste management and mosquito control, to enhance the quality of life for residents.

Wahab emphasised ongoing projects such as increased waste disposal points and fumigation exercises to reduce mosquito breeding sites across the state.

He encouraged residents to partner with the government by maintaining clean environments in their neighbourhoods, stressing that public cooperation is vital for sustaining Lagos’ status as a thriving megacity.

