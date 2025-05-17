The South-East Senate Caucus condemned the suspicious JAMB 2025 exam glitch affecting Lagos and the South-East, blaming hateful politics and regional bias

Senators warned against deliberate efforts to undermine the educational future of South-East children and called the glitch a threat to national pride

While welcoming JAMB’s apology, the caucus demanded assurances that such errors will not recur, urging education leaders to prioritise unity and fairness

FCT, Abuja - The South-East Senate Caucus has voiced serious concerns over a “curious and highly suspicious” glitch that affected the 2025 JAMB examination, especially in centres across Lagos and the entire South-East region.

In a statement issued on Saturday, May 17, in Abuja, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, chairman of the caucus, blamed the error on “injecting hateful politics and narrow parochial considerations in both policy enunciation and its implementations.”

Senators warn against deliberate harm to children’s futures

Senator Abaribe said the caucus finds it deeply troubling to even consider the possibility of a conspiracy aimed at deliberately shortchanging students from the South-East.

“It would be disheartening to contemplate such a conspiracy theory that there is a narrow agenda being pursued to deliberately shortchange and harm the future of our children,” he stated.

While cautiously optimistic about the corrective measures so far, including the rescheduling of the examination, the caucus warned that any recurrence of such an incident would be unacceptable.

JAMB’s apology welcomed but caution urged

The senators acknowledged the timely acceptance of fault by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), particularly the public apology by its Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who reportedly expressed regrets with tears, Vanguard reported.

However, Senator Abaribe cautioned against viewing the apology as a cover for a possible sinister plan to undermine educational progress in the South-East.

“The so-called glitch, as curious and suspicious as it was, is enough to erode confidence and dangerously lower national pride among the future generation,” he said.

Call for national unity and protection of education

The caucus urged the nation’s education policymakers to avoid divisive politics and regional bias, stressing that education is a vital pillar for national development and must be protected from any form of manipulation, Nigerian Tribune reported.

“That the glitch happened in the whole of South East raises pertinent questions that must be answered by JAMB to assuage growing frustrations and fears,” Abaribe added.

He concluded by demanding firm assurances from JAMB and relevant authorities that such a scandalous error would never recur, emphasising that the integrity of education is crucial to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

