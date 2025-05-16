Lagos police have confirmed that the 89 young men in the viral video are lawful labourers recruited from Katsina to work at Dangote Refinery in Lekki

Security checks found no incriminating items; all individuals were verified with valid National Identification Numbers (NINs)

Commissioner of Police Olohundare Jimoh urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information to prevent unnecessary panic

Ibeju-Lekki , Lagos state - The Lagos state Police Command has addressed growing concerns following a viral video circulating on social media that showed a large group of young men gathered outside the Dano Company premises in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

Legit.ng reports that with recent security challenges fresh in their minds, locals were alarmed and anxious, fearing that the large group might be linked to unrest or criminal activity.

In a statement posted via X, Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, noted that the report was received on May 14.

He noted that the police officers swiftly deployed to the scene to verify the situation, adding that preliminary investigations confirmed that the group, comprising eighty-nine (89) young men from Katsina state, had arrived in Lagos.

Police clarify identity of 89 northerners in Lagos

He clarified that the young men were in Lagos after being recruited to work as labourers at the Dangote Refinery in Lekki.

The statement also revealed that a contractor affiliated with the refinery appeared before police authorities and confirmed that he had personally recruited and brought the workers from Katsina for lawful employment purposes.

This account was supported by the refinery’s Chief Security Officer, who affirmed that the labourers had undergone verification, were granted entry clearance, and would be residing within the refinery premises.

Thorough checks show no security threat

Each individual was thoroughly searched by security personnel, and no incriminating items were found. Additionally, all persons presented valid National Identification Numbers (NINs), which were duly verified by the authorities.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified or alarmist content that could create unnecessary fear or unrest.

He stated,

“We conducted comprehensive checks on these individuals and found no cause for alarm. Each person was properly identified and verified. We appeal to the public to refrain from sharing unsubstantiated information that may provoke undue panic.”

CP Jimoh further emphasised the commitment of the police to maintain peace and security in Lagos, assuring that the command will continue to respond promptly to any issues affecting public safety.

