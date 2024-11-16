Tragic cult violence grips Makurdi's North Bank as four people, including a soldier, lose their lives in separate attacks

Eyewitnesses reveal innocent victims caught in the crossfire of escalating clashes between rival cult groups

Authorities confirm heightened security measures as residents call for decisive action to end the violence

Four individuals, including a soldier, lost their lives in suspected cult-related violence in the North Bank area of Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, on Thursday and Friday nights.

The tragic incidents highlight the escalating tension in the suburb, which has seen an uptick in clashes among rival cult groups in recent weeks.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that the victims of Friday’s attack, including two young men, were not affiliated with any cult.

Instead, they were reportedly innocent casualties of a rampage carried out by suspected cultists.

Eyewitness and Local Vigilante Account

Nura Umar, Chairman of the Vigilante Group known as Operation Shara in North Bank, confirmed the fatalities in two separate attacks. Speaking about the Friday incident, Umar disclosed:

“These cultists wreaked havoc yesterday night (Friday) around 10-11pm; a soldier and two boys were killed. It happened around the BIPC. Those boys (deceased) were not cultists. Those who shot them were suspected to be cultists.”

Umar also noted that a suspected cultist was killed on Thursday night in his residence.

Police Confirmation and Response

The Benue State Police Command confirmed cult activities in the North Bank area but reported a lower casualty count. Police spokesperson Catherine Anene stated:

“Yes, there were cult activities in North Bank, but I am aware of one person killed, a young civilian.”

Anene added that additional security operatives have been deployed to the area to curb further violence.

