A night meant for football enjoyment in Ilorin West turned deadly when suspected cultists attacked a viewing centre, killing a 19-year-old and injuring three others

The attackers struck during the UEFA Champions League broadcast, causing panic and chaos among fans gathered on Coca-Cola Road

Police have launched an investigation, while residents demand swift government action to address the recurring cult-related violence in the area

A quiet night of football turned tragic in Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State as suspected cultists stormed a viewing centre on Coca-Cola Road, killing a 19-year-old boy and injuring three others.

The attack occurred around 9:05 p.m., during the live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, and PSG and Aston Villa.

Police have begun an investigation into the tragic occurrence that claimed a life. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

'Nobody expected them' - witness

Community sources described the scene as terrifying, with the attackers reportedly arriving without notice and opening fire on the unsuspecting crowd of football fans.

A community source who identified himself as Jamiu told Legit.ng:

“Everybody was already engrossed with the ball and you know this area is always filled with nightlife activities. So nobody expected them. They just came out of nowhere and started shooting. People ran in different directions. It was like a war zone.”

Jamiu added:

“It was after the shooting that we saw one young boy lying in his pool of blood. Police came quickly because it was very close to A Division station.”

Legit.ng gathered that The 19-year-old victim, whose identity is yet to be officially disclosed, was reportedly shot in the head and died on the spot.

The other three victims sustained varying degrees of injuries from stray bullets and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police react to shooting in Ilorin

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, told Legit.ng in a phone conversation on Thursday morning that investigations were ongoing.

Investigation into the lawless act has commenced in earnest. Image: FB/Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

“It is true that one person died and three others were injured. Those injured are presently in hospital receiving treatment. But I can’t say those who attacked the place are cultists because we are still investigating,” she stated.

The police have, however, deployed additional personnel to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Residents of the Coca-Cola Road community have been left in shock and fear following the incident, with many calling on the government and security agencies to act swiftly to curb the growing menace of cult-related violence in the state.

“This isn’t the first time we’re experiencing something like this. The government needs to act fast before more lives are lost,” the community source added.

Residents flee Kwara homes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a deadly communal clash over a disputed cashew farm had left at least two people dead and several others injured in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The violent confrontation, which erupted on Friday between residents of Osi and Ẹpẹ-Opin communities, has forced many locals to flee their homes.

Source: Legit.ng