A deadly cult clash claimed 13 lives during the Nibo Onwa Asaa festival in Awka South LGA, Anambra State, on October 20

Eyewitnesses described chaos as rival cult groups stormed the area, firing shots indiscriminately, leaving bodies scattered across the streets

Videos circulating online reveal the aftermath, with lifeless bodies lying in different parts of the community, amplifying the tragedy

Anambra state - Following a cult-related clash, 13 persons were reportedly killed in the Nibo community and Nodu-Okpuno Village, both in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Sunday, October 20.

The killings were said to have started when violence erupted around the community during the Nibo Onwa Asaa festival and got worse.

13 left dead after cult clashes. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

A community member who witnessed the incident said the violence erupted when a rival cult group invaded the venue of the festival and began shooting indiscriminately.

This was further affirmed by a video circulating on social media showing dead bodies lying across various areas of the community.

A source said:

Nibo is on fire. About 10 persons were gunned down in a restaurant near their gate and moved to Eke Nibo then, about six down [sic].

“The violence escalated from the Nibo Onwa Asaa festival and claimed multiple casualties. About 10 dead bodies were counted lying lifeless at various points of the road. Some cultists had invaded the community and started shooting into the air. Gunshots were sounding everywhere, causing panic and chaos.”

Gunmen kill Police inspector during attack on Edo quarry workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gunmen had killed a yet-to-be-identified police inspector during an attack on quarry workers at Ihievbe-Ogben in Owan East local government area of Edo state. The hoodlums also injured another police officer (an orderly) and an expatriate working with the company. A source said the incident happened while the workers were going to their base camp after the day’s work on Thursday, October 17.

According to The Punch, the source said the gunmen ambushed the workers and shot them. The source further disclosed that the injured police officer and expatriate are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng