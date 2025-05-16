Indeed, while United were a mess when Ruben Amorim arrived, the Portuguese coach has not done much to turn the tide at Old Trafford

Although Amorim is one game away from UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification, the Red Devils’ league form, simply put, has been unacceptable

Public commentator Jide Johnson reckons Amorim has barely impacted Man United since the club's board decided to entrust him with the managerial role in November 2024

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering football and global sports.

London, United Kingdom - Public analyst Jide Johnson has criticised Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim for his team's performances this season.

Legit.ng reports that Johnson, a chief lecturer at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos, slammed Manchester United's recent displays.

Jide Johnson is unimpressed with Ruben Amorim after another EPL loss, this times against Chelsea.

Source: Twitter

Chelsea beat Man United as Blues get key EPL win

Amorim's United side lost in the English Premier League (EPL) for the 18th time against Chelsea on Friday night, May 16, and Johnson, a lifelong fan of the Manchester club, is unhappy.

Expressing his frustration via his known X (formerly Twitter) handle, Johnson asserted that "there is no evidence of coaching" since the Portuguese trainer joined the Reds on November 11, 2024.

He tweeted:

"Beyond reasonable doubt, Amorin has done practically nothing with this squad. There is no evidence of coaching. It is like a team of 11 strange bed fellows week in, week out. Where is the goal coming from? What pattern of play is the team playing? No improvements for over 6 months."

Legit.ng reports that the Red Devils are hinging their entire season on the Europa League final against Tottenham on Wednesday, May 21, but are currently 16th on the EPL table after a dismal season that has seen them lose 18 times after their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. United have also now gone eight league games without a win for the first time since January 1990.

'Why we lost against Chelsea' - Amorim

Meanwhile, Amorim opined that his players lost concentration a little bit and allowed Chelsea to take advantage, ultimately leading to their loss.

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United have not been superb in the 2024-2025 EPL.

Source: Getty Images

He told the BBC:

“I think we started great, well but in the final third we needed to be a bit more aggressive. We were there, we faced the game in the right way.

“It was a bit of bad luck today. Sometimes we want to press and to score a goal but we lost a little bit of concentration.

“It was different but you never like when you lose the game. We were competitive, that was clear.”

Mourinho linked with a return to Manchester United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Mourinho emerged as the surprise frontrunner to take over the managerial role at Manchester United, with current boss Amorim reportedly ready to resign.

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag last November, has overseen a disappointing run of form that has left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place in the EPL.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Amorim’s position, former United manager Mourinho has been listed as the leading candidate to return to the club.

