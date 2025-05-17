A Manchester United legend has expressed frustration over the team’s poor performances and mounting losses this season

The Red Devils fell 1-0 to Chelsea on Friday night, May 16, at Stamford Bridge, with Marc Cucurella scoring the decisive goal in the second half

Following a dismal run of form, United currently sit 16th in the Premier League, having suffered 18 defeats, their worst record in the competition's history

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United’s abysmal performance in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The former Ireland international stated that the Red Devils have lost their identity in English football.

United recorded their 18th campaign defeat with a 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, leaving them in 16th place on the Premier League table.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is interviewed by Roy Keane following the Premier League match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Photo by: Bradley Collyer/PA Images.

Keane says United no longer feared

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has voiced his concerns over the club’s declining reputation.

According to Indian Express, the former Sunderland manager stated that the club no longer brings joy to its fans and has lost the public’s faith.

The 53-year-old bluntly remarked that United "aren’t good at anything anymore."

He also criticised how the team has become a subject of ridicule, referencing Chelsea’s coach sarcastically praising United for merely pressing well. He said via SkySports:

"What are the positives with this current team?"

"The fans, who watched the match at Stamford Bridge, I am sure they are used to losing and are no longer angry at the performance of the team. It's just an acceptance. Even the Ruben Amorim's interview there, he's accepting where they are.

"Now, obviously, you have to be realistic, but you still want to show emotion and a bit of anger.

“I think United fans will be going back up the motorway to Manchester tonight going: 'Oh, that's what we thought would probably happen.' And that's a sad thing to do.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United looks dejected after Chelsea's Marc Cucurella scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Man United must beat Tottenham

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has said the club must win the Europa League to have any hope of attracting top players.

The ex-Celtic midfielder added that there are no longer exciting moments at the club, reflecting a decline in its appeal and stature. He said:

"If United do not win the Europa League final next week, I think the days of everyone wanting to go to Manchester United are gone.

"I don't think there'll be players looking to sign for Manchester United. That's gone, that bit of excitement with the club."

Manchester United are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final on May 21 per UEFA.

Mourinho to succeed Amorim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to take over the managerial role at Manchester United, with current boss Ruben Amorim reportedly ready to resign.

The Portuguese tactician, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has overseen a disappointing run of form that has left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place in the Premier League.

Following the loss against West Ham, Amorim delivered a shock post-match statement, suggesting he could step down if results do not improve in the season's final two games.

