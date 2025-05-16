Manchester United fell 1-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday night, May 16

Marc Cucurella’s second-half header boosted the Blues’ hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League

The Red Devils remain unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League and are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the final on May 21

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in their final Premier League match on Friday night, May 16.

The Red Devils have now recorded 18 league losses this season, their most ever in the Premier League era, courtesy of Marc Cucurella's goal.

The 20-time Premier League winners went eight games without a win for the first time since January 1990.

Harry Maguire of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's goal which is later ruled offside. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Harry Maguire's goal canceled

Manchester United’s poor run continued with a 1–0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday night.

Both teams struggled to find rhythm early on, frequently losing possession. In the 15th minute, Bruno Fernandes set up Harry Maguire, who found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Mason Mount nearly marked his return to Stamford Bridge with a goal, but fired wide after being set up by Patrick Dorgu.

Chelsea responded with pressure, as Noni Madueke’s cross was met by Reece James, who struck the outside of the post with a sharp half-volley.

Cole Palmer also came close, forcing a corner after his powerful shot was deflected over by Noussair Mazraoui.

Marc Cucurella of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match against Manchester United FC. Photo by: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Cucurella to the rescue for Chelsea

The Red Devils started the second half with renewed determination, as Amad Diallo found Mason Mount in space, but the midfielder fired wide.

Chelsea were nearly awarded a penalty in the 60th minute after Andre Onana brought down Tyrique George in the box. However, the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

In the 71st minute, Reece James spun past his marker and delivered a superb cross to the far post, where Marc Cucurella headed home with precision to give Chelsea the lead.

The Blues nearly doubled their advantage shortly after, slicing through United's defense again, but Noni Madueke fired wide despite being clean through on goal.

Pedro Neto tested Onana in the 78th minute with a solid effort, but the keeper made the save.

The final minutes of the game lacked urgency from United, who struggled to mount any meaningful threat against the hosts.

Mixed reactions trail Man United vs Tottenham final build-up

Manchester United fans have voiced concerns over the team’s lack of goals ahead of their UEFA Europa League final clash with Tottenham.

One fan described the recent 1–0 loss to Chelsea as a warning sign of what to expect on May 21.

Excel Osita Onyedikah said:

"Unbeaten in Europe.

"Respect."

Suleman Idris added:

"Even if he wins ... He should go to Arsenal.... Baby coach."

Audu Nasiru wrote:

"He can never win Spurs for the Europa League final. Amorin is very naive. What a waist of resources! Why will he go all out against Chelsea like that knowing well they have important final to plan."

Leo Hub said:

"Amorim going is not even the issue. Will the board support the new manager that will come in. Instead of sacking him why not support him with enough funds to sign his own player next season and see the outcome. These sets of players we have except Bruno are all trash."

Olubusayo Ikuomola wrote:

"No improvement or so ever... Ruud Van Nistelrooy would have done a better job in the EPL."

Man United risk Champions League ban

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United could face a UEFA Champions League ban next season because of their co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe also holds a significant stake in Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, who are currently in fourth place and on track to qualify for the competition.

UEFA rules prohibit two clubs under the same ownership from competing in the same European tournament.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng