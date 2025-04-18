Manchester United are through to the semifinal of the UEFA Europa League after a comeback victory

United progressed to the next round after a 7-6 aggregate score, including a dramatic 5-4 win at home

Head coach Ruben Amorim’s post-match comments showed his self-awareness of the team's ordeal

Ruben Amorim has displayed self-awareness with his honest admission about Manchester United’s season after their dramatic UEFA Europa League match against Olympique Lyon.

United progressed to the semi-final of the Europa League after defeating Lyon 7-6 on aggregate, including a dramatic 5-4 at Old Trafford in the second leg.

The Red Devils surrendered a two-goal lead and conceded two goals in the final minutes of 90 minutes, before going behind 4-2 in the extra time and looked to be on the brink of elimination.

Captain Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo drew United level before Harry Maguire scored a brilliant header in the additional minute of the second half of extra time, and Old Trafford went rapturous.

Amorim reflects on Man Utd's season

Amorim was visibly elated on the touchline after Maguire's goal, but during his post-match conference, he admitted that his team had been underperforming and deserved criticism.

“I feel for the people who had to leave at 4-2… they will be gutted. We know we are underperforming and deserve all the criticism, but we have time to make something special of this season,” he told .

Maguire applauds Old Trafford’s spirit

Goalscorer Harry Maguire also spoke about the team's comeback, claiming it is what happens at Old Trafford.

“To go down 4-2 in extra time to 10 men is not good enough, we opened ourselves too much. But we dug in and showed great spirit, that's what this stadium does,” he said as quoted by BBC.

Records Man Utd broke after beating Lyon

It was a record-breaking night for the Red Devils after the win, with Maguire, Fernandes and the club picking up milestones.

Maguire's winning goal was the first 120th-minute winning goal scored in Europa League history.

It was also the first in a major European tie since Atletico Madrid beat Liverpool at Anfield in March 2020, the last match before the COVID-19 lockdown.

The scoreline was the second time United had won a game 5-4 in their history, with the other coming against Arsenal in February 1958.

The match was the first time in major European football history to see five goals scored during extra time.

Fernandes is number four on the list of most penalty goals scored in major European competitions, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski (20 each) and Lionel Messi (18).

Fans react to Maguire's goal

The England international defender has been one of the most criticised defenders in football, but fans hailed him after he stepped up on a big night for the club.

