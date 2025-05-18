Victor Osimhen is billed to leave Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray at the end of the 2024/25 football season

The Nigerian forward is likely to sign a deal with another club and end his time with Italian giants Napoli

A transfer expert stated that Osimhen was willing to join Premier League club Chelsea for the right offer

A transfer expert has made a bold claim about Victor Osimhen's domestic football future once he departs Turkey in the summer window.

The Nigerian forward is nearing the end of his loan spell at Galatasaray, having scored 35 goals and provided eight assists in 39 games.

The 26-year-old etched his name into the club's history books after a match-winning performance in the 2024/25 Turkish Cup final on May 14.

Victor Osimhen. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen grabbed a second-half brace to seal a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor and give the Istanbul giants their first Turkish Cup title since 2019.

Soccernet reported that the 2023 CAF Player of the Year is on the radar of several top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Football journalist Simon Phillips stated that Osimhen is keen on joining the Blues, whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.

His salary demands are reportedly not as high as rumoured, and he has often shared admiration for his idol, ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

Osimhen was on the verge of joining the Blues last summer, before negotiations fell apart in the final hours of the transfer window deadline day.

Chelsea officials had reportedly arrived in Naples for negotiations with Napoli, but somehow the deal did not get over the line.

Osimhen was then ousted from the club's first team by head coach Antonio Conte, forcing him to seek top football elsewhere.

Osimhen to join Chelsea?

As his loan spell comes to an end in Turkey, Phillips said the striker would head to Chelsea.

The football journalist and transfer expert said, via Chelsea Online:

"Chelsea are ‘still there’ for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The player has always been keen to join Chelsea regardless of Champions League football, and he is still keen now.

"The deal was worked on hard last summer, and the belief from our insiders is that his wage demands would not be as astronomical as the media are portraying.

"Chelsea can easily go back into the deal and our sources believe that it wouldn’t even be that difficult to come to an agreement."

Victor Osimhen is expected to join a major European club in the summer and officially end his time with Serie A giants, Napoli. Photo: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

Having won the Turkish Cup, Osimhen is now focused on sealing the 2024/2025 league title with Galatasaray.

His team is top of the table by eight points, with the Turkish top flight wrapping up on June 1, according to the BBC.

Maresca to remain at Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported Blues legend, Mikel Obi, has advocated for Chelsea signing Osimhen this summer.

The former Nigerian international has lobbied for his young compatriot to join the Stamford Bridge team.

Osimhen has enjoyed an impressive season at Galatasaray, who are also reportedly preparing a major offer.

