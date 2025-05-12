Jose Mourinho is the current favourite to replace Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, with Betfair listing him at 4-1 odds

Man United sit 16th in the Premier League after a record-equalling ninth home loss, prompting Amorim to suggest he may resign

Other potential replacements include Kieran McKenna, Gareth Southgate, and Thomas Frank

Jose Mourinho has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to take over the managerial role at Manchester United, with current boss Ruben Amorim reportedly ready to resign.

The Portuguese tactician, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November, has overseen a disappointing run of form that has left the Red Devils languishing in 16th place in the Premier League.

Current Manchester United head coach, Ruben Amorim. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United’s recent 2-0 home defeat to West Ham equalled a club record of nine home losses in a single season, piling even more pressure on the embattled Amorim.

Following the loss, Amorim delivered a shock post-match statement, suggesting he could step down if results do not improve in the final two games of the season, per Football365.

Mourinho favourite for Old Trafford comeback

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Amorim’s position, former United manager Jose Mourinho has been listed as the leading candidate to return to the club.

Current Fenerbahce head coach, Jose Mourinho. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

According to Betfair via The Sun, Mourinho is currently the leading favourite to take over if Amorim resigns or be dismissed by the board at Manchester United.

The 62-year-old coach previously managed Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, delivering a League Cup and Europa League double in 2017.

Despite a turbulent end to his first spell, Mourinho continues to hold weight among sections of the Manchester United fanbase and decision-makers at Old Trafford.

Since leaving Manchester United, Mourinho has managed Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, where he won the UEFA Conference League in 2022, and most recently, Fenerbahce.

Other candidates for the Man United job

While Mourinho leads the race, several other candidates are also in contention, with Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna the second favourite following his remarkable work in guiding the club back to the Premier League.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate is third, while Brentford’s Thomas Frank remains a viable option due to his consistent Premier League performances.

Other names being floated include Xavi, Marco Silva, Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino, and Unai Emery, while Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti is an outside possibility too.

Decision time looms for Manchester United

With just two matches left in the season, Manchester United are left with a critical decision of whether to stick with Amorim or go for a new manager in the summer.

The Portuguese manager may deliver the Europa League title to Old Trafford after qualifying the Red Devils for the final, but it is not a guarantee he will be retained at the end of the season.

The possibility of a Mourinho return also adds intrigue to an already volatile situation at Old Trafford.

Man United could be banned from UCL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League are on the brink of collapsing.

The Red Devils currently sit 16th in the Premier League with 39 points, following a 2-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The UEFA Champions League winners face a tough challenge in the Europa League final, where they will meet a formidable Tottenham side led by Ange Postecoglou on May 21.

