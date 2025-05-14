Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have launched a renewed onslaught on military bases in Borno state

The terrorists killed no fewer than four Nigerian soldiers during the fresh attack on Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The insurgents launched coordinated attacks on three military bases in the Rann, Gajiram, and Dikwa areas of the northeast state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Borno state - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least four soldiers in a renewed onslaught on military bases in Borno state.

Recall that barely 24 hours ago, Boko Haram terrorists killed many soldiers, and others went missing during an attack on the military base in Marte.

Axiety as Boko Haram kills 4 soldiers after attacks on three military bases in Rann, Gajiram, and Dikwa areas of Borno state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists captured some soldiers during the attack that occurred on Monday, May 12, 2025.

According to local and security sources, the terrorists attacked the Forward Operation Base of the 153 Task Force Battalion.

In the latest attack, the terrorists launched coordinated attacks on three military bases in Rann, Gajiram, and Dikwa in Borno State.

As reported by Daily Trust, security and local sources said attacks happened in the early hours of Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The sources said the military repelled their attacks in Dikwa and Gajiram, resulting in the terrorists losing many fighters.

According to security sources, six soldiers were injured during the attack on the military formation in Rann.

“We lost four soldiers while four sustained gunshot wounds. They also set ablaze an MRAP, a gun truck, and a Russian-made T-72.”

A resident of the town said the terrorists invaded the military location around midnight and engaged the troops for hours before they overran the base.

“The military retreated. They looted weapons including gun trucks before leaving the base.

“We saw the corpses of four soldiers and other injured soldiers. I’m not sure of their number,”

The resident added that the terrorists retreated when a fighter jet arrived at the military location.

Boko Haram loots weapons, including gun trucks, from a military base during recent attacks in Rann, Gajiram, and Dikwa areas of Borno state. Photo credit:@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Boko Haram kills army captain in Borno

Recall that an army captain was reportedly gunned down during a Boko Haram attack in the Izge community of Gwoza LGA of Borno state.

During the attack, the terrorists reportedly killed other soldiers and some security forces in a gun duel.

Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, confirmed the attack to newsmen on Wednesday, April 7, 2025, expressing gratitude that the security agencies were able to repel the attacks.

Explosion rocks Borno military barracks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that panic gripped residents of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, as multiple explosions rocked the Giwa Barracks in the early hours of Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The incident reportedly began at about 12:05 am, with residents in the vicinity forced out of their homes by the sounds of loud blasts and the sight of red flares lighting up the sky around the barracks.

Legit.ng reports that men of the fire service stormed the scene, with sirens sounding all around the area.

