Nigerian politician Omoyele Sowore has demanded the resignation of JAMB Registrar Prof. Is-haq Oloyede following the death of a 19-year-old UTME candidate, Timilehin Faith Opesusi

The teenager reportedly received an admission notification 30 minutes after taking her own life, sparking public outrage

JAMB earlier admitted technical errors led to the mass failure in the 2025 UTME and announced a resit for over 370,000 candidates in Lagos and five states in the South East

Political activist and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has called for the immediate resignation and prosecution of Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) over the recent UTME crisis and the tragic death of 19-year-old Timilehin Faith Opesusi.

Legit.ng reported that Timilehin Faith Opesusi reportedly took her life for scoring 190 in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a heartbreaking twist, the teenager received a provisional admission notification via her Gmail account 30 minutes after her death.

Sowore, reacting via a post on his X (formerly Twitter) page, accused JAMB of negligence and claimed the institution’s mishandling of the exam process was responsible for the girl’s death.

He described Prof. Oloyede’s apology and emotional breakdown during a press conference as “crocodile tears” and insisted the JAMB boss must not only resign but be investigated and prosecuted for manslaughter.

Sowore tweeted:

"The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (@JAMBHQ) Prof. Oloyede bears responsibility for the organization's egregious errors, which have devastatingly claimed a young life, shedding crocodile tears is not a remedy for these infractions.

"As a first step, he should resign, followed by a thorough investigation and possible prosecution for manslaughter. Moreover, JAMB must be scrapped."

Legit.ng reported that the registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, on Wednesday, broke into tears as he apologised for the errors in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Oloyede, during a news conference in Bwari, Abuja, took responsibility for the errors in the just-concluded examinations.

He confirmed that JAMB is set to reschedule UTME 2025 for 379,997 candidates in Lagos and the South East due to what the board described as "sabotage".

Psychologists react as girl kills self over low UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that professional reactions have trailed the death of 19-year-old Timilehin Faith Opesusi over her low UTME score in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Opesusi killed herself for scoring 190 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Mental health professionals advised students and parents to learn how to separate academic failure from personal identity.

