JAMB has taken time to console a young Nigerian who threatened to take his life over failure to register for the 2024 UTME

David, the young Nigeria, took to his social media to lament how he had spent much time in getting his NIN and at the end of the day, he had to wait for another year to register for UTME

Reacting to the post, JAMB urged David not to take his life, adding that his failure to register for the UTME was not the end of life

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has consoled a candidate who threatened to kill himself over failure to register for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registration for the 2024 UTME came to an end on Monday, February 26. The date had earlier been announced by JAMB in 2023. But the pupil took to social media to say it was disheartening for him to be unable to register for the examination.

Details of JAMB candidate who threatens to kill self

David, the pupil who was unable to register for the UTME, made his intention known in a tweet on Wednesday, February 28. Adding that he had gone through a lot to get his National Identity Number (NIN) sorted out and can't imagine himself waiting for another "365" days before writing the exam.

His tweet reads:

"Feeling suicidal, After struggling with NIN just to hear that the registration period has ended and I would have to wait 365 days again, I don't think I can take the pain."

JAMB reacts as candidate revealed suicidal mission

But the examination board, in reaction to David's tweet, urged the young Nigerian to be easy with himself, adding that not being able to register for 2024 UTME was not the end of life.

The tweet reads:

"Take it easy. Missing the 2024 UTME registration isn't the end of life. What happens if you write and fail or even pass but don't meet other criteria for admission? Be positive-minded and stay focused."

See the tweets here:

