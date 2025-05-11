Iran-bound woman Ihensekhien Miracle Obehi has been arrested for drug trafficking at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers state

EFCC operatives arrested Obehi with illicit drugs in her private part, stomach, and bag during a search

22-year-old British national, Campell Kaizra Kofi Johannes Slifer, also arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos

Port Harcourt, Lagos state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested Iran-bound woman Ihensekhien Miracle Obehi for drug trafficking at the Port Harcourt International Airport in Rivers state.

Obehi, who was disguised with a hijab was arrested with c@caine hidden in her private part, stomach, and false bottom of her handbag on Sunday 3rd May 2025.

NDLEA arrests Iran-bound woman with illicit drugs in private parts, different parts of her body. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

The suspect was intercepted following credible intelligence at the departure hall of the Port Harcourt airport while trying to board a Qatar Airlines flight to Iran via Doha.

The EFCC Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said Obehi dressed in hijab to beat security checks.

Babafemi made this known in a statement issued via the NDLEA X handle @ndlea_nigeria

The NDLEA spokesperson said the officers discovered during the search that Obehi inserted three wraps of cocaine in her private part.

Two large parcels were hidden in false compartments of her handbag while she swallowed 67 pellets of the Class A drug.

“As a result, she was placed under excretion observation, and after four excretions that lasted days, she expelled the 67 wraps of the substance in her stomach. She claimed she was to swallow 70 pellets of c@caine but after ingesting 67 pieces she could no longer swallow the remaining three and decided to insert them into her private part. The total weight of the three consignments hidden in different parts of her body comes to 2.523 kilograms.”

The NDLEA operatives also arrested 22-year-old British national, Campell Kaizra Kofi Johannes Slifer at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos on Friday 9th May, 2025.

Campell was coming from Thailand through Doha on a Qatar Airways flight with two suitcases loaded with 35 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of c@nnabis weighing 37.60kg.

The suspect said he was recruited in London to travel to Thailand to pick up the illicit consignment and bring same to Nigeria.

NDLEA intercepts drugs in Saudi-bound religious books

Recall that NDLEA operatives uncovered illicit drugs in religious books.

The NDLEA officers intercepted Saudi-bound cocaine concealed in religious books at a courier company in Lagos.

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the drugs intercepted on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, weighed 500 grams.

NDLEA uncovers drugs in chocolate tins at Lagos airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA operatives intercepted illicit drugs hidden in a chocolate tin at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos state.

NDLEA officers arrested three suspects including the receiver of the consignment, Monsurat Ewawunmi Lawson.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives also intercepted drugs concealed in bottles of body cream to Iraq through a courier company in Lagos.

