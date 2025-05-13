Kwara High Court orders the release of Hafsoh Lawal’s dismembered body to her family for Islamic burial after their request for proper burial

Prosecution and defence counsel agree on releasing the body for burial; Abdulrahman Bello and four others face charges of murder and illegal possession of human parts

Police reveal shocking details of the investigation, including Bello’s confession, discovery of body parts, and disturbing items found at his residence

Ilorin, Kwara state - A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has on Monday, May 12, ordered the release of the dismembered body of Hafsoh Lawal, a final-year student at Kwara state College of Education, Ilorin, to her family for burial according to Islamic rites.

The deceased was brutally murdered in cold blood, and the fresh order comes after the family’s request for the remains to be handed over for a proper burial.

The High Court in Kwara state has given a new directive on the remains of Hafsoh Lawal, allegedly murdered by five men. Photo credit: @tobbiematthew/@Nigerianstories

Source: Twitter

Justice Hannah Ajayi, presiding over the murder case, granted the request following an application by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Sulyman, who is leading the prosecution against five accused individuals in the case.

Prosecution pleads for body release

During the resumed hearing on Monday, May 12, Sulyman, representing the prosecution team, requested the court to order the release of Hafsoh Lawal’s body to her family.

He stated,

“I want to apply and pray the court to humbly order the release of the remains of Hafsoh Lawal, who was murdered in cold blood by the defendants, for proper burial as a Muslim so that her soul will have rest.”

The defence counsel, Mr. Chukwudi Maduka, representing the first defendant, Abdulrahman Bello, expressed his sympathy for the deceased’s family and raised no objections to the request.

He added,

“I sympathise with the family of the deceased who lost their beloved daughter. I don’t have any objection to the request made by the Honourable Attorney General despite the ongoing prosecution of the case.”

In her ruling, Justice Ajayi ordered the state police command to release the dismembered remains of Hafsoh Lawal to her parents for burial according to Islamic rites, Punch reported.

Defendants face serious charges

Abdulrahman Bello, the prime suspect, along with four others, is facing charges of conspiracy, murder, and illegal possession of human parts.

The other defendants include Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman, and AbdulRahman Jamiu. Bello, the first defendant, is specifically accused of raplng the deceased.

At Monday’s hearing, three more witnesses, including two police officers and an anatomic pathologist from the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Dr. Olaleke Folaranmi, testified before the High court.

Key police witnesses testified that Bello had orally confessed to the crime.

Police reveal details of the investigation

According to the officers, Abdulrahman Bello led investigators to his apartment, and later to a dumpsite in the Olunlade area of Ilorin, where parts of Hafsoh’s dismembered body were recovered.

One of the officers testified,

“The suspect, Abdulrahman Bello, led investigators to his apartment and later to a dumpsite at Olunlade area of Ilorin, the state capital, to recover parts of the dismembered body of the deceased, Hafsoh Lawal.”

The officers also explained that, upon reaching the main dumpsite near the Okolowo–Eyenkorin expressway, the body parts had already been removed by the refuse disposal team, Leadershio reported.

“The next day, we met with a scavenger who helped the police team to recover the parts. Abdulrahman later identified the human parts as that of the deceased,” an ASP from the state CID testified.

Video evidence shown in court

In a shocking revelation, the prosecution team presented a video showing the discovery of Hafsoh’s dismembered body parts inside the apartment of Abdulrahman Bello.

Despite objections from the defence counsel, who argued that the video did not comply with the state’s criminal justice law, the court admitted the video as evidence, along with a certificate of compliance.

Bello’s confession and the discovery of evidence

The Kwara State High Court has issued a new order concerning the body of Hafsoh Lawal, who was allegedly murdered by five individuals. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Sergeant Moses, another officer testifying in the case, stated that Hafsoh’s father had reported her missing on February 11.

The investigation into her disappearance led to the arrest of Abdulrahman Bello, as phone records revealed that he was the last person to contact the deceased.

According to Sergeant Moses, Bello allegedly confessed to the crime and attempted to bribe a police officer while en route to the police station.

A search of Bello’s residence uncovered several disturbing items, including Hafsoh’s personal belongings, blood-stained weapons, charms, and buckets containing human body parts soaked in gin.

The trial continues

The trial is ongoing, with Abdulrahman Bello and the other defendants facing serious charges in connection with the gruesome murder of Hafsoh Lawal.

As the legal process continues, the court's latest order provides a small measure of relief for the grieving family, allowing them to give their daughter a proper Islamic burial.

Police present body parts of slain Hafsoh Lawal in court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, May 7, four witnesses, including two policemen and relatives of the murdered Hafsoh Lawal, testified before Justice Hannah Ajayi at the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

The witnesses gave evidence regarding the gruesome murder of 24-year-old Hafsoh, a final-year student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

Source: Legit.ng