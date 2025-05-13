Police operatives have made some arrests after a 16-year-old student faked her kidnap and demanded a ransom of N2 million

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, said the suspects were arrested at the house of a family friend

Ukandu disclosed that the SS 2 student has since been reunited with her family in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - A 16-year-old student faked her kidnap and demanded a ransom of N2 million for her release in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The SS2 student allegedly contacted a family member, claiming she had been kidnapped.

Police operatives arrest everyone involved in the kidnap plot. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, said a family friend helped the teenager plan the hoax.

As reported by The Punch, Ukandu stated this while addressing newsmen on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The Ebonyi police spokesperson said the teenager was due to return to school for the third term on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Ukandu said the girl claimed she often dreams of being kidnapped, and her mother regularly prays against it.

The secondary school student claimed she had gone to buy second-hand clothes, known locally as ‘Okirika’ when someone tapped her from behind and she lost consciousness.

According to the student, she woke up the next day at Ishieke Junction in Ebonyi local government area.

The police said upon regaining consciousness, the girl asked for directions back to Abakaliki town.

Instead of returning home, she went to a family friend’s house who had no idea she was missing and used the man’s phone to message her brother.

The teenager claimed she had been kidnapped and demanded ₦2 million ransom.

She blocked her brother’s number after he asked to speak with the kidnappers and requested their location.

The student later unblocked his number and sent an account number belonging to the family friend for the ransom.

Unfortunately for her, the Police tracked the phone and raided the house.

Ukandu added that the Police operatives arrested everyone involved in the kidnap plot.

He also disclosed that the command has launched a full investigation into the fake kidnap incident.

The Police spokesperson said girl has been reunited with her family, though the matter remains under police investigation due to her age.

Police track the phone and raided the house when the teenager was in Ebonyi state. Photo credit: Niger Police Force

Source: Facebook

Pregnant woman fakes own kidnap

Recall that the police in the FCT arrested a pregnant woman who faked her kidnap and made her husband pay N2 million ransom.

According to the police, the pregnant woman shared the ransom payment with her boyfriend, with whom they planned the act together.

The husband had earlier reported at a police station that his wife had gone for anti-natal at the hospital and did not return.

Couple stage fake kidnap to extort N5m from family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian police have warned the public against the growing trend of self-abduction in the country.

The paramilitary force stated that the act was a clear violation of the Nigerian constitution and is punishable in a court of law.

Three suspects have been arrested on the counts of faking their own abduction in a bid to extort money from their relatives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng