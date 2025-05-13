A wedding in Gamadan village, Kano State, sparked controversy after the groom, Mustapha, offered a pair of eyeglasses worth N1,500 as dowry

The unusual marriage, which was attended by only five people, led to the arraignment of all parties involved before a Magistrate Court in Kura

While the groom defended the act as religiously valid, the court ordered their remand pending judgment, echoing a similar earlier case involving a mobile phone dowry

A controversial wedding has sparked reactions in Gamadan village, Kura Local Government Area of Kano State, after a man, Mustapha, presented a pair of eyeglasses worth N1,500 as dowry for his bride.

The marriage ceremony, presided over by an Imam, was reportedly attended by only five persons.

Only five attend wedding ceremony

Among those in attendance, include the bride, the groom, two representatives, one for each party, and the officiating cleric.

However, the unusual dowry choice landed them in legal trouble as they were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Kura, presided over by Justice Muhammad Isah.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector Nasiru Abubakar Dan Sakkwato, urged the court to adjourn the case for a verdict, prompting the judge to remand the five individuals in a correctional facility pending further hearing.

Speaking to Dala FM, a local radio station in Kano, the groom, Mustapha, defended the marriage, stating that they had sought the opinions of Islamic clerics before proceeding.

"We consulted two clerics who said the marriage was not valid, but another cleric affirmed it, especially since the bride’s representative was present and accepted the eyeglasses as dowry," he explained.

He also advised youths to have faith in destiny, saying:

"Everyone has their own fate, and no one can go against the will of God."

This incident follows a similar case in Garun Malam Local Government, where a groom paid a N5,000 mobile phone as dowry.

A Sharia court in the area, presided over by Justice Naziru Abdullahi, sentenced the couple to one month of community service.

The groom was ordered to sweep the central mosque, while the bride was tasked with sweeping a Quranic school.

