Four witnesses, including two police officers and Hafsoh Lawal’s relatives, testified in the Kwara High Court about her murder

Five suspects, including AbdulRahman Bello, face charges of murder, conspiracy, and illegal possession of human parts

Police presented recovered evidence, including human body parts, blood, and items linked to the crime, during the court hearing

On Wednesday, May 7, four witnesses, including two policemen and relatives of the murdered Hafsoh Lawal, testified before Justice Hannah Ajayi at the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

The witnesses gave evidence regarding the gruesome murder of 24-year-old Hafsoh, a final-year student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

The suspects, including prime suspect AbdulRahman Bello, and four others—Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhydeen, Jamiu Uthman, and AbdulRahman Jamiu—have been charged with the murder and related offences. The five men pleaded not guilty to all counts in the case.

Accused charged with conspiracy, homlcide, others

Initially, the suspects were arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court, but the case was later transferred to the High Court for a more comprehensive hearing.

The charges against the suspects include criminal conspiracy, culpable homlcide, and illegal possession of human body parts. In addition, the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello, faces a specific charge of raplng the deceased.

Police present recovered evidence, including human body parts

During the court proceedings, Assistant Superintendent of Police Yusuf Dauda and Inspector Muhammed Kamaldeen presented recovered items, which included two human palms and other body parts.

These were crucial pieces of evidence in the case. Other items recovered from the suspects included a container of human blood, an axe, a cutlass, a table, a wooden box containing black soap, four mobile phones, a sack of charms, and a notebook filled with charms. All of these items were admitted as exhibits by the court.

Hafsoh’s father recounts his daughter’s disappearance and tracking of her phone

The court also heard from Hafsoh Lawal's father, Mr Ibrahim Lawal, who explained the events surrounding his daughter's disappearance.

He told the court how Hafsoh had gone missing, and how her mobile phone was tracked, leading to the arrest of the prime suspect, AbdulRahman Bello. The evidence provided a chilling account of the events leading up to Hafsoh’s tragic death.

As the trial continues, the court will delve deeper into the shocking details of this case, which has gripped the Kwara community and beyond.

