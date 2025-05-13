President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Anambra state recently to commission key infrastructural projects built by Soludo's government

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra have interpreted the president's complimentary remarks and flowery accolades on Governor Soludo to mean that the president may have tacitly endorsed the Anambra governor for a second term in office

APC in Anambra, therefore, expressed that if the president does not provide the necessary support to help the party win the election, they will actively work against his bid for re-election in 2027

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra state have sent strong message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that winning the forthcoming Anambra governorship election is very critical for the party.

In a very strong term, the party warned that if Tinubu failed to replicate the Edo and Imo magics in Anambra, the party would not support his presidential re-election in 2027.

Tinubu has been warned against fraternising with the opposition in Anambra.

Source: Facebook

Tinubu speaks highly of Soludo

President Bola Tinubu had, last week, embarked on a state visit to Anambra, where he inaugurated some projects constructed by Anambra state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

But the visit has already become a subject of controversy as it is believed that with very complimentary remarks and flowery accolades on Governor Soludo, the president may have tacitly endorsed the Anambra governor for a second term in office.

Anambra state will on November 8, 2025 hold her governorship election, and Soludo is seeking re-election as governor, just as the president’s party, All Progressives Congress (APC) is also sponsoring a candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, a business mogul, for the same position.

Anambra APC rattled by Tinubu's visit

Earlier before the visit, there had been a tough rivalry between the governor’s party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the APC.

Some members of the APC had first flown a kite, signalling that the president send a representative to avoid making complimentary comments for Soludo that may diminish his own party's efforts in ensuring that APC wins Anambra state.

Some of the supporters of the candidate of the APC for the forthcoming election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, had rejoiced over the news that Tinubu might send a representative instead. Some of them who described President Tinubu as a core party man, said the scenario that had played out in previous years in the state, where APGA governors from Anambra had supported presidents from other parties to gain their confidence, had led to steady victory for them.

In a speech during the visit, President Tinubu recalled his years of friendship with Soludo; how they worked cordially together as Economic Team members of former president Muhammadu Buhari, how Soludo transformed the banking industry, and many more accolades.

Tinubu warned after fawning remarks about Soludo

Since the visit, many had interpreted that the endorsed the Anambra governor for a second term of office.

APC have expressed strong discontent with Tinubu's appearance and fawning remarks about Soludo.

Source: Facebook

To this end, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra have issued strong warning to President Bola Tinubu regarding the party's expectations for the upcoming gubernatorial election on November 8.

Party members have expressed that if the president does not provide the necessary support to help the APC win the election, they will actively work against his bid for re-election in 2027.

A foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, Ichie Ben Olisa, expressed optimism about the party's chances in the upcoming election, asserting that it is indeed possible for the APC to claim victory.

However, he also issued a warning saying:

"If the APC fails to secure the governorship in Anambra, party members will actively work against President Bola Tinubu's influence in the state in the 2027 elections.

"President Bola Tinubu has the capability and power to do it. He holds the knife; he holds the yam; whoever he likes, he will give.

"Everybody is aware of the Imo state magic that brought Governor Uzodimma, as well as the recent Edo magic. We want same magic replicated in Anambra. APC in Anambra are tired of playing second fiddle. We're tired of playing the opposition role in a small state like Anambra.

"November 8 governorship election is as important to APC in Anambra as the 2027 presidential election is to Mr. President. Therefore, allowing APGA or any other party to claim victory in Anambra will be perceived as anti party activity on the side of Mr. President, and that will not go down well on all of us."

Anambra APC told to work solo

Meanwhile, a major supporter of President Tinubu in Anambra state, Hon. Udemezue Ibeneme, has urged APC members in Anambra to work hard and ensure victory for the party; instead of waiting for Tinubu to win election for them.

In an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, the APC stakeholder called on party members to intensify their efforts in the lead-up to the November 8 gubernatorial election.

He emphasized that party members should not rely on President Bola Tinubu's endorsement or assistance, but instead focus on grassroots mobilization and building support within their communities.

He contended that no amount of endorsement from Mr. President can help any political party or candidate that fails to work hard ahead of the governorahip election; adding that Anambra is a very peculiar state, where mere endorsement without hard-work will have an effect.

