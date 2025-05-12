President Bola Tinubu celebrates Pa Reuben Fasoranti's 99th birthday, praising his dedication to public service, education, and political activism

Tinubu lauds Fasoranti’s legacy as a teacher, public servant, and political leader, emphasising his role in Nigeria’s democratic history.

The President also reflects on his personal connection with Fasoranti, expressing gratitude for his guidance and support

FCT, Abuja - On the occasion of Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s 99th birthday, President Bola Tinubu has shared a heartfelt message, celebrating the life and legacy of the elder statesman.

Tinubu expressed joy at the remarkable milestone and acknowledged Fasoranti’s enduring contributions to Nigeria's public service and political landscape.

Tinubu said in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 11, noted:

"Today, I rejoice with the family, political associates, and friends of our dear father, leader, and patriarch, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, in celebrating his remarkable journey of 99 years on earth."

He continued, praising Fasoranti's extraordinary grace and resilience despite the challenges of old age:

“Even when he appears frail due to old age, his mind remains active and sharp.”

Tinubu speaks of Fasoranti’s extraordinary journey in public service, others

The President highlighted Fasoranti’s long-standing dedication to public service, specifically his career in education.

Fasoranti's legacy as a teacher, principal, and educationist, he noted, had a significant impact on the development of local communities.

"His career as a teacher, principal, and educationist reflects his commitment to public service and community development. After retirement, he established Omolere Nursery School and Akure High School. Both schools still stand today as monuments to his outstanding legacy as a school administrator," Tinubu remarked.

Fasoranti’s political activism and leadership

Tinubu further praised Fasoranti’s political contributions, particularly his deep connection to the Yoruba ideals of honour, integrity, and progressivism.

As a key member of the Action Group led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Fasoranti later became a pivotal figure in the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

He also served as Commissioner of Finance in the government of Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin from 1979 to 1983 in Ondo state, where he was instrumental in the state’s development, particularly the implementation of policies like free education and healthcare.

"Fasoranti's distinguished tenure of sound fiscal management of the state's finances ensured the remarkable achievements recorded by the Ajasin administration," Tinubu added.

A life of resilience and faith

Tinubu also commended Fasoranti’s resilience during Nigeria's darkest periods, specifically during the military dictatorship of General Sani Abacha. Fasoranti, along with other leaders of Afenifere and NADECO, remained steadfast in their opposition to tyranny.

"In Nigeria's darkest hours of military dictatorship, Baba Fasoranti and his comrades stood firm and unbowed. His resilience inspired and strengthened us," said Tinubu.

Tinubu reflects on Fasoranti’s impact and personal connection

President Tinubu expressed deep personal gratitude for Fasoranti’s support, particularly during his presidential campaign.

"When I decided to run for the presidency of Nigeria, I visited Baba Fasoranti at his residence in Akure. I remain deeply grateful for his blessings, unflinching support, and his belief in my vision for our country," said Tinubu.

He concluded with a message of hope and inspiration, encouraging Nigerians to draw lessons from Fasoranti’s life of service and commitment.

"As we reflect on Baba Fasoranti’s life of service at age 99, may we find the courage to do the right things to better our people and the country."

A wish for continued wisdom

Tinubu also wished Fasoranti many more years of wisdom and strength.

"May our communities never lack wise elders such as Baba Fasoranti," he added, acknowledging the vital role of such leaders in shaping Nigeria’s future.

