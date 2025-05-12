President Bola Tinubu has received the Lifetime African Achievement Prize from Ghana’s Millennium Excellence Foundation

President Bola Tinubu has been conferred with the Lifetime African Achievement Prize by the Millennium Excellence Foundation, based in Ghana.

The recognition took place during the organisation’s 25th anniversary ceremony in Kumasi, where Tinubu was represented by Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

In his acceptance speech delivered by Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Tinubu expressed gratitude to the foundation’s patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, and lauded the organisers for upholding Africa’s finest values.

“I salute the visionaries who have nurtured this institution for a quarter of a century and also celebrate the values of honour, integrity, service, and excellence that underpin its work,” the President said.

President hails icons, urges African unity

Tinubu praised the foundation for previously recognising revered African figures such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Prof Wole Soyinka, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Dr Mo Ibrahim. He called the award a symbol of inspiration for the continent, Leadership reported.

“It is no small achievement to have honoured such illustrious figures,” he remarked.

He further encouraged African youth to rise with courage and contribute actively to the continent’s progress, especially in areas like science, technology, governance, and the arts, Punh reported.

“Our shared future lies in the hands of our youth. We must invest in them and build cross-border partnerships that promote innovation and peace,” Tinubu stated.

Award ceremony highlights African excellence

The anniversary event featured several other notable awardees. Dr Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM), received the award for Intra-African Trade Excellence.

Other honourees included: Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, awarded the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize for Governance and Public Service.

Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, received recognition for African Excellence in Business. Mr Dumo Lulu-Briggs was honoured for Traditional Leadership and Business Excellence.

Tinubu urges continued commitment to African ideals

Reflecting on the foundation’s legacy, Tinubu said the award programme—launched in 1988—remains a beacon for African development and unity.

“Its mission of identifying, celebrating and supporting those who have distinguished themselves resonates deeply with the aspirations of Nigeria and all African nations,” he added.

The President closed his remarks by urging the foundation to continue inspiring excellence and strengthening leadership across the continent.

