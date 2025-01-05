Tinubu praised Ken Nnamani for thwarting the third-term agenda, calling it a key moment in protecting Nigeria’s democracy

He pledged to complete the Eastern Rail line and develop the Anambra Basin's energy resources for national growth

Southeast leaders called for improved infrastructure and security, and Tinubu assured collaborative solutions

President Bola Tinubu has hailed former Senate President Ken Nnamani for his pivotal role in quashing former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s controversial third-term agenda.

Speaking during his visit to Enugu on Saturday, Tinubu acknowledged Nnamani’s courage, describing his intervention as a defining moment that safeguarded Nigeria’s democracy.

As reported by PM News, without directly naming Obasanjo, Tinubu criticized those behind the third-term bid, saying:

“Nnamani and his colleagues saved Nigeria from derailing into authoritarianism.”

Tinubu speaks on commitment to devt in the Southeast

During his meeting with South East leaders, Tinubu outlined his administration’s commitment to completing the Eastern Rail line, linking Port Harcourt to Maiduguri.

The President also emphasized plans to develop the Anambra Basin, which holds an estimated 1 billion barrels of oil and 30 billion cubic feet of gas, Leadership reported.

“We will invest in our energy future. Gas will drive our transition, and we’ll achieve this together,” Tinubu assured.

Calls for infrastructure, security improvements

Former Minister of Power, Professor Chinedu Nebo, urged Tinubu to prioritize the Eastern Rail line, citing its potential to boost non-oil exports.

Similarly, Enugu State leader Chris Ugoh appealed for federal investment in the Anambra Basin to benefit the Southeast and beyond.

On security, Onyemauche Nnamani of the Police Service Commission proposed modern strategies, including advanced surveillance systems, to enhance safety in the region.

He advised reducing reliance on roadblocks, which he said posed risks to personnel.

Acknowledging these concerns, Tinubu affirmed his administration’s focus on tackling Nigeria’s challenges.

“I inherited these critical problems, but solving them is a work in progress. Together, we will achieve our goals,” he said.

