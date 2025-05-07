The statistical analysis of the 2025 UTME results, recently released by JAMB, has remained a topic of discussion on social media

Some Nigerians, while sharing their opinions about the poor JAMB results, dragged TikTok star Peller into the mix

It was previously disclosed by JAMB that of the 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, over 1.5 million scored less than 200 in the exam

The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results have become a trending topic on Nigerian social media as netizens expressed deep concern over the poor performance in the recently released results.

According to the statistical analysis of the UTME results released by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Monday, April 5, only 420,415 candidates scored above 200 in this edition of the examination.

The analysis showed that 75% of candidates scored below 200 in the exam, with less than 1% scoring above 300.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, also reacted to the poor JAMB performance.

Nigerians blame Peller for poor JAMB result

Some Nigerians, in reaction to the poor result, turned their focus on popular TikTok star Peller as they claimed many JAMB candidates were aspiring to be like him.

Others argued that watching Peller's live broadcasts on TikTok was the reason for this year's terrible JAMB performance.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from Nigerian netizens on X, formerly Twitter. Read the reactions below:

Mayoveli said:

"Platforming someone who epitomizes the Olodo culture like Peller and you expect these kids to pass Jamb en masse. Another year, another Olodo celebrity breaks into stardom, the country has become so anti-intellectual, and money-worshiping that it’s almost unrecognizable."

Laxix6 wrote:

"You want children to focus on passing Jamb when people like Peller are the successful ones in this country."

Ayam_ovie said:

"I sure say those 1.5m wey score below 200 for jamb 80% na peller fans 10% na hook up 10% na yahoo."

official_papson wrote:

"I heard students were failing jamb because they gave more time to social media than their books, well I Rather have a Son like Peller than to have a child with first Class."

ale_A3 said:

"Why are people linking JAMB failure to PELLER? Anyone who does is simply jealous of the young boy. Peller didn't stop anyone from concentrating on their books. Y'all have to stop blaming other people for your bad choices."

ogekero said:

"TikTok influencers like Peller are derailing Nigerian youths. The poor JAMB result will make you understand where we are going. I was at the center and most parents were complaining that children don’t read unlike our own time. Another major problem is Private Schools."

Leged45 said:

"Watching Peller Live on TikTok is one of the top 3 reasons for this year's terrible JAMB performance. If you have high IQ, that shii reduces it."

JAMB candidates share experience

In other news via Legit.ng, some Nigerians who took the UTME shared their experiences after the exam.

While some of the candidates were first timers, others who had taken it before also shared their latest experiences.

The responses varied as the experiences of the candidates were shared on social media,.

