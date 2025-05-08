A man was arrested in Lagos for stealing ₦20 million worth of human hair from a moving truck on CMS-Marina Bridge

Police apprehended the suspect, Austine, after he jumped off the bridge attempting to escape, and recovered the stolen goods

The Lagos Police Command is actively searching for other suspects and urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities

A man has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stealing a consignment of human hair valued at ₦20 million from a moving vehicle on the CMS-Marina Bridge in Lagos.

The incident, which occurred on April 25, 2025, involved a group of suspected traffic robbers who targeted a truck transporting the luxury hair products.

The suspected thief dived off bridge to escape trailing police. Photo credit: X/LaosPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Unaware of the theft, the truck driver continued his journey while the gang made away with a large sack filled with the goods.

Suspect dived off bridge to flee cops

Following a tip-off, officers from the Ebute-Ero Division swiftly mobilized and tracked one of the suspects to the Marina car park, beneath the bridge.

The suspect, identified as Austine, sustained injuries after jumping from the bridge in a failed attempt to escape arrest. He was caught with the stolen merchandise in his possession.

Police authorities confirmed that the suspect is currently receiving medical treatment under tight security surveillance.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining members of the gang, who fled the scene during the police intervention.

Lagos Police reacts to incident

In an official statement issued by the Lagos State Police Command, Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of road users throughout the state.

“Our officers responded promptly and acted decisively to recover the stolen items and prevent the culprits from escaping justice. We are actively pursuing the remaining suspects involved in this organized theft,” the Commissioner stated.

He further urged the public to maintain vigilance, particularly in traffic-prone areas that are often targeted by criminal elements

“Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious movement or activity to the nearest police station or through official communication channels,” he added.

Nabbed suspect to be prosecuted

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the suspect would face prosecution once discharged from the hospital and investigations are concluded.

Lagos Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin has promised a thorough prosecution of the nabbed suspected thief. Photo: X/Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Twitter

The theft of human hair products, considered a high-value commodity in Nigeria’s beauty market, has become an emerging target for organized crime syndicates.

This case marks one of the more daring attempts in recent times, involving a mobile theft carried out on a bustling Lagos bridge in broad daylight.

Police have reassured Lagosians that security measures are being reinforced across major highways and bridges to deter similar criminal acts in the future. Authorities also called on commercial drivers and logistics operators to remain alert, especially when navigating vulnerable parts of the city.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

16-year-old boy caught carrying deadly firearm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Police Command had confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old boy, Solomon Ibiwoye, who was caught with a firearm in the Ebute-Ero area.

His arrest followed a tip-off from alert residents who noticed the suspicious activity and quietly informed the police.

Source: Legit.ng