A lawmaker, Hon Akus Lawal is seeking to repeal the Rent Control and Recovery of Residential Premises Law, 2007 in Kogi state

The lawmaker representing the Ankpa I state constituency has proposed a new tenancy bill with stiffer penalties

According to Lawal, the new tenancy bill he is proposing contains “inherent checks and balances”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lokoja, Kogi state - A lawmaker in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Akus Lawal, has proposed a bill to repeal the existing Rent Control and Recovery of Residential Premises Law, 2007.

The bill, titled Kogi State Tenancy Law, 2025, aims to improve administrative efficiency and enhance legal clarity.

Hon. Akus Lawal said the bill contains “inherent checks and balances” Photo credit: @147Bally

Lawal added that the bill will also ensure fairer representation on regulatory bodies, and promote digital approaches to tenancy regulation.

According to Lawal, the new legislation is necessary to address gaps in the 2007 law and align the state's rental framework with modern realities.

The lawmaker representing Ankpa I state constituency is the chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Economic Planning.

The bill proposes the establishment of a Rent Control Board and Rent Control Task Force with powers to fix standard rent rates and enforce strict compliance with tenancy regulations.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

Lawal said the bill contains “inherent checks and balances” to confine parties in a tenancy agreement to the scope of their legal rights and obligations.

The lawmaker explained that the proposed law is designed to ensure a peaceful coexistence between landlords and tenants and to promote transparency, order, and fairness in Kogi’s housing sector.

New tenancy bill with stiffer penalties

According to the bill, sections 8 to 11 state that the board will regulate the actions of landlords and tenants and enforce the governor’s exclusive power to set rent ceilings.

Sections 19 to 25, 36, 54 to 55, and 59 prescribe penalties for various violations, including unlawful eviction, rent racketeering, and refusal to issue receipts.

All property agents will be required to register with the board and must not charge more than 5 percent of the rent sum as an agency fee, according to sections 13, 18, and 20.

The bill also mandates landlords to register their premises, keep rent books, and provide the personal details of tenants for security purposes.

Section 18 prohibits landlords and agents from collecting more than 12 months’ rent in advance, with penalties attached for violations.

Section 15 empowers landlords and tenants to apply to the board for a review or variation of rent amounts.

Sections 23 and 24 provide penalties for board officials and property owners found guilty of bribery or collusion to flout the law.

The bill also bars individuals from taking rent-related disputes to the police or security personnel unless the matter involves criminal activity, as stated in section 13.

