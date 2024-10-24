A Nigerian landlord who owns a house in the Federal Captial Territory, Abuja has done something rare

The man reduced the amount he is charging his tenants for rent, and this has attracted many praises

According to the story, the man reduced the house rent from N450,000 to N300,000 to ease the burden on his tenants

A house owner has put smiles on the lips of his tenants after he reduced the house rent.

A story shared on X has it that the man reduced the rent significantly to ease the burden on his tenants.

The landlord said he understand what people are going through. Photo credit: Getty Images/Dzonsli and Bloomberg.

According to the heartwarming story which was shared by Kingsley Okechukwu Okafor, the man slashed the rent from N450,000 to N300,000.

The landlord said he understands the economic situation in the country which was why he did what he did.

The post reads:

"A Landlord in Abuja reduces House rent for his tenants from ₦450k to 300k. Says he knows what Nigerians are passing through."

His rare action is attracting many reactions from social media users.

Reactions as landlord reduces rent

@Dlastborn1 said:

"Port Harcourt landlords left the group chat... If u see the way they increase rent for oh now, you think say ph is in London."

@AOghenetanure said:

"Na everything be lie to unaaaaa. My friend for Abraka Delta state her landlord reduced their own from 300 to 250 say make them use 50k take survive until Nigeria go better, and they just resume here sef."

@AbujaSensei said:

"I can relate to this. My landlord reduces rent from 400k to 300k. And I even get to pay 100k upfront and 50k every other month. Omo I was shook."

@Nnajichristian3 said:

"Since COVID, I reduced my tenant's rent. I wanted to increase it 2Q of the year but mind no gree me. People are passing through a lot including me. People will be shouting you be oga na but if things aren't normal for your neighbors, you go chest bill tire."

Lady sees an apartment of N250k in Lagos

In a related story, a lady said she was lucky to find an apartment in Lagos Mainland and that it costs only N250,000 in yearly rent.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said the 2-bedroom apartment was already furnished, and all that was needed was to move in.

She showed parts of the apartment in the video, including the bedrooms, kitchen, wardrobes, and the bathroom.

