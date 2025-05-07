Benue Governor Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Remove Him From Office
- Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue said there is a desperate plot to destabilise the state to remove him from office
- The Benue governor said part of the plot was the orchestrated campaign of misinformation and sponsored protests and demonstrations to undermine his administration
- Alia noted that “the demonstrations are calculated attempts by disgruntled elements to settle personal scores and advance a malicious agenda"
Makurdi, Benue state - Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, has said there is a desperate plot to remove him from office.
As reported on Wednesday, May 7, by Vanguard, Alia condemned recent protests and alleged misinformation campaigns against the state, describing them as orchestrated attempts to destabilise Benue and undermine his administration.
Benue governor cautions detractors
Blueprint also noted the Benue governor's alarm.
Per Tersoo Kula, the chief press secretary (CPS) to the governor, the protests were not organic expressions of public sentiment but rather calculated attempts by disgruntled elements to settle personal scores and advance a malicious agenda.
Kula who spoke at a press conference in Government House, stated that the individuals behind the protests are driven by a desperate desire to paint Benue state in the worst possible light, with the ultimate goal of creating an environment of chaos and instability that they can exploit for their selfish gain. He also expressed concern over the blatant attempts to weaponise the legal profession in the campaign of deceit, including the use of ex-convicts and individuals masquerading as lawyers.
Furthermore, Kula assured the public that Benue state is safe and secure, with all arms of government functioning smoothly.
He said:
“Governor Alia is diligently delivering on his mandate, and the state is making significant strides in addressing the challenges it faces."
The governor's aide added:
“While the issue of insecurity is a national concern, Governor Alia is taking proactive steps to curtail the activities of armed herders and protect our communities. His administration is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents of Benue state."
Disturbing Benue killings
Legit.ng reports that deadly clashes between nomads and farmers have multiplied recently in the Benue and Plateau states.
The clashes, mostly between Muslim Fulani herders and Christian farmers from the Berom and Irigwe ethnic groups, are often painted as ethnoreligious.
However, analysts have said climate change and scarcity of pastoral land are pitting the farmers and herders against each other, irrespective of faith.
Benue gov explains why he blocked Obi from visiting IDPs
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Alia spoke out about his decision to block former Anambra governor Peter Obi’s planned visit to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the state.
In an interview, Alia denied accusations that his actions were politically-motivated.
The governor stated that his primary concern was the safety and security of the IDPs, as well as the proper protocols for visits to sensitive areas like the camps.
