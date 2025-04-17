A new study has revealed a strong link between heavy alcohol consumption and brain damage, showing increased risks of dementia-related conditions

Researchers found that heavy drinkers had significantly higher odds of developing vascular brain lesions and tau tangles, key markers associated with cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease

While experts urge further studies for confirmation, the findings highlight the long-term neurological risks posed by excessive alcohol use

A recent study published in Neurology has highlighted the negative impact of heavy alcohol consumption on brain health, particularly in older adults.

Researchers found that moderate, heavy, and former heavy drinking were linked to hyaline arteriolosclerosis, a condition causing thickening and narrowing of blood vessels associated with dementia.

Medical Doctor Explains Longterm Effect of Alcohol to the Brain as Scientists Raise Alarm

Brazilian researchers examine long-term effects of heavy drinking

Scientists from the University of São Paulo Medical School conducted research on alcohol consumption, cognitive abilities, and neuropathological changes.

The study author, Dr. Alberto Fernando Oliveira Justo, emphasised that excessive alcohol intake remains a global health concern, increasing the risk of neurological damage, memory impairment, and cognitive decline.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Abraham Isaac, a medical doctor based in Lagos, shed light on the effect of alcohol to the brain:

“On the question of the long term effect of alcohol on the brain. First of all, it can cause stress on the neurons and accelerate neuronal damage. It can affect the side of the brain used for judgement thinking. As research has shown, it can also lead to dementia. It can also lead to memory loss and loss of balance. There is also the problem of addiction. Alcohol can also worsen mental illness for people who prone to it.”

Higher risk of dementia and alzheimer’s disease

The study examined 1,781 individuals with an average age of 75 at death, all of whom underwent brain autopsies.

Results showed that heavy drinkers had 133% higher odds of developing vascular brain lesions compared to those who never drank.

Additionally, researchers observed higher odds of tau tangles, a key biomarker associated with Alzheimer’s disease, in individuals with a history of heavy alcohol consumption.

Public health implications and future research

Experts stress the importance of further research to understand alcohol’s impact on brain health fully.

While the findings indicate a strong correlation between alcohol consumption and dementia-related neuropathologies, scientists caution that the study does not establish direct causation.

Public health awareness and preventative measures could help mitigate the long-term effects of excessive drinking.

