Despite the rising cost of living, Nigerians seem not ready to hold back on things they love

Data has revealed that in six months, Nigerians spend over N542bn buying their favourite drinks

A list of top 10 states with the highest alcohol consumption among women has been revealed

Nigerians in the first six months of 2022 bought alcoholic and soft drinks worth N599.11 billion.

This is a 31.2% increase compared to the N456.44 billion spent in the same period in 2021.

The amount was captured in the financials of Nigerian Breweries, Guinness, International Breweries, as well as Champion Brew. submitted to the Nigerian exchange.

Cheerful women talking while enjoying drinks Credit: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian Breweries

According to Nigerian Breweries reports, in the first six months, Nigerians spend N274.03 billion on their products.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some of the products include 33 Export lager beer, Williams dark ale, Turbo Kings dark ale, More lager beer, malt drinks, Maltex and Hi Malt, among others.

Guinness

Guinness, on its part, sold N206.82 billion worth of its products to Nigerians. The company's popular brands are Guinness Stout, Guinness Gold, Malta Guinness, Snapp, Smirnoff, Origin and Dubic Malt.

International Breweries

The makers of Castle Milk Stout, Castle Lager, Redds, Hero, Grand Malt and Voltic Water reports that it sold N111.40 billion in six months.

Champion Brew

A sister company of Nigerian breweries and owned by Heineken, Champion brew announced that revenue from its products hit N6.86 billion in six months.

Some of the company's popular brands include Champion Lager Beer and Champ Malta.

Drinking alcohol (women) top 10 states

Meanwhile, a report from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed the states with the highest percentage of women who take alcohol.

The report, which is a cluster survey carried out by NBS with collaboration with World Bank, and UNICEF, among others, shows that women from Cross River at the time of report have had an alcoholic drink at least once in a month.

The top 10 in the list include:

Cross River

Imo

Bayelsa

Delta

Ondo

Rivers

Enugu

Abia

Akwa Ibom

Ogun

Mr Macaroni laments hard life in Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that the not-so-friendly economy got to Nigerian celebrities voicing how they feel.

Popular comedian Mr Macaroni, who seemed to be getting loads of people asking him for giveaways, voiced out about the calls.

The funnyman declared that anyone who asked him to do a giveaway during this period might be after his life. Nigerians reacted differently to his post.

Source: Legit.ng