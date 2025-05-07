The Don Lulu Foundation, led by Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, paid off the medical bills of financially stranded patients at FMC Umuahia

Igbokwe personally visited the hospital, offered encouragement, and assured patients that their expenses had been fully covered

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director and other dignitaries praised the foundation’s recurring humanitarian efforts and lasting impact on vulnerable patients

Patients battling illness and financial hardship at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia received an unexpected lifeline on Tuesday as the Don Lulu Foundation wiped away their outstanding medical debts in a remarkable show of compassion.

The initiative, led by the foundation’s Chairman and Founder, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, popularly known as Don Lulu, provided full financial relief to patients who had been unable to pay for their treatment.

Many patients were delighted to have their debt cleared off by the philanthropist.

Philanthropist visits hospital

Accompanied by a close-knit team of associates, Igbokwe personally visited the facility, engaging with patients and hospital staff during a tour of the wards.

“What happened at FMC today is one of the many ways my foundation reaches out to humanity,” said Igbokwe, who took time to speak with several patients, offering not only financial support but words of encouragement and prayers for swift recovery.

He assured them that the foundation had taken care of all their medical expenses, lifting the burden off families grappling with health and economic challenges.

Right Honourable Kelechi Onuzuruike, who was also present during the visit, praised the philanthropic effort, describing Igbokwe’s commitment to social welfare as “truly admirable and worthy of emulation.”

Hospital boss lost of words for Lucky

The Chief Medical Director of FMC Umuahia, Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi, welcomed the delegation and shared his appreciation for the timely intervention.

He noted that a significant number of the beneficiaries were accident victims who had little or no financial backing.

The hospital director appreciates Igbokwe for his humanitarian efforts to the needy.

“Since I became Medical Director, I’ve lost count of how many times he has stepped in to assist patients with their bills,” he said.

Professor Onyebuchi further acknowledged the far-reaching impact of the foundation’s gesture, stressing that it not only improves the lives of individual patients but also alleviates the hospital’s burden of caring for indigent cases.

He ended with a heartfelt prayer for continued blessings upon the donor and his foundation.

The visit left an indelible mark on the hospital community, not just for the financial aid extended, but for the message of hope it carried.

It is said it was not the first time the philanthropist would be offsetting patients' debt at the hospital.

For patients whose treatment had stalled due to lack of funds, it was a moment of unexpected joy and renewed strength.

The Don Lulu Foundation, which has long been involved in grassroots humanitarian projects across Abia State and beyond, reaffirmed through this act its enduring commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of the vulnerable.

