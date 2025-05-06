Babcock University has debunked claims by a parent that her son, Oladipupo Siwajuola, went missing on campus, stating he left without proper clearance

The school accused Mrs. Fijabi of spreading misleading social media claims and obstructing internal monitoring by asking roommates not to report his absence

Now considering legal action, the university says the case has been handed over to the police, and disciplinary measures will follow for those involved

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has responded firmly to online claims by a parent, Mrs. Fijabi Omotayo, who alleged that her son, Oladipupo Siwajuola, disappeared while on campus.

The university described the allegation as both damaging and unfounded, warning of possible legal consequences.

Babcock University has threatened to take legal action against damaging reports about the institution. Credit: FB/Babcock University

Source: Facebook

Management condemns misleading reports

The school’s Director of Communication and Public Relations, Dr. Joshua Suleiman, in a statement released on Monday, criticized the viral social media posts as “sensational and misleading,” asserting that they had unfairly portrayed the university in a negative light.

The university emphasized that Oladipupo, a student of its Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme, left campus without authorization or official clearance.

“Contrary to public assertions, the student in question left the university campus unlawfully, without following established protocols or obtaining proper clearance from the university authorities,” the statement read.

Although Mrs. Fijabi had claimed her son vanished mysteriously, Babcock said preliminary findings suggested he had travelled to Akute in Ogun State, where he previously attended secondary school.

Missing students behaved amorally in past

The university stated that this move had not been reported or approved and violated campus protocols.

Babcock University management has vehemently denied that the student went missing within the campus. Photo credit: FB/Babcock university

Source: UGC

Roommates of the student had reportedly flagged his behavior before his disappearance.

According to the university, the student’s use of “local sponge and black soap” raised concerns among fellow students, who perceived these items as suspicious. While the mother explained they were herbal treatments for skin issues, the university said her explanation did not align with its policies.

“Her explanation did not sit well with the roommates who were aware of the university’s strict policy against fetish or suspicious items on campus,” the statement continued.

“We believe this may have been a cover for her son’s misdemeanours.”

University condemns missing student's mother's actions

The institution further accused Mrs. Fijabi of interfering with standard monitoring procedures by allegedly discouraging the student’s roommates from notifying authorities about his absence.

Babcock claimed to have obtained WhatsApp messages that supported this allegation.

Routine checks later confirmed the student’s prolonged absence from the hostel, prompting further investigation and a referral to the police.

The university said both Oladipupo and others linked to the case would face a disciplinary panel to ensure due process.

Babcock University stated it is reviewing legal options in light of the reputational harm it believes the mother’s posts have caused. The school warned that any future attempts to spread misinformation would not be taken lightly.

“We reserve the right to seek redress under the law for any reputational damage caused by malicious and unfounded statements made against the university,” the statement read.

Nigerian students read outside at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that students of Modibbo Adama University in Yola, Adamawa State, had raised serious concerns over the limited electricity supply during their ongoing examination period, which they say is hampering their academic performance and general well-being.

According to multiple student accounts, electricity is currently provided for just six hours a day — from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng