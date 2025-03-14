Dangote Foundation Set to Share 1 Million Bags of Rice to Nigerians, Launches N16 Billion Food Aid
- One million Nigerian households are set to benefit from the Dangote Foundation food intervention programme
- This initiative will distribute bags of rice to one million Nigerians across all 774 local government areas
- The president of the foundation, Mr. Aliko Dangote, unveiled this initiative and explained how the distribution programme would be handled
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.
The Aliko Dangote Foundation is set to distribute 1 million bags of rice to Nigerians across the 774 local government areas.
This information was disclosed at the unveiling of the 2025 Annual National Food Intervention Project.
Valued at N16 billion, the project will provide one million Nigerian households with a 10kg bag of rice.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Kano state, Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said the initiative is part of the foundation’s way of supporting Nigerians during economic hardships.
"Unacceptable": Northern governor uncovers mismanagement in state's N4.8bn Ramadan feeding programme
Dangote, who was represented by his daughter, Marya Aliko-Dangote, announced that 10kg bags of rice would be distributed across Nigeria, working with the states and local governments to reach the poorest and most vulnerable households.
He noted that one of the core goals of the foundation is to eradicate hunger and water supply problems across Nigeria, adding that members of the private sector need to also help fight poverty and hunger.
According to the PUNCH report, Dangote commended the governments at all levels for their efforts to address the food crisis and expressed optimism that the tough times would soon come to an end in Nigeria.
The managing director of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, in his remarks, described the move as a reflection of Aliko Dangote’s desire to give back to society.
Kano state governor, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, commended Aliko Dangote for the initiative, adding that it would alleviate hardship among the beneficiaries, especially in this month of Ramadan.
Represented by the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdulsalam-Gwarzo, Kabir-Yusuf pledged that the government would work with the stakeholders and security agencies to ensure safe and transparent distribution.
FG sells rice to civil servants at subsidized rates
Recall that the Nigerian government sold rice to Nigerian civil servants at subsidised rates to ease the economic pressures on Nigerian households.
The rice sale began with Sokoto civil servants paying N40,000 per 50-kg bag of rice on Thursday, January 30, 2025.
The Nigerian government said civil servants only had to present their National Identification Number (NIN) and an ATM card with N40,000 to pick up the rice.
Elumelu distributes bags of rice at Christmas
In related news, the UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, donated 1,800 bags of rice to his community, Onicha-Uku, in Delta state, during the 2024 Christmas celebrations.
The bags of rice were shared among youth groups, vigilante groups, the school of nursing, and the Obi-in-council.
Elumelu stated that this was to spread love and help people have a bountiful Christmas celebration despite the economic hardship.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ruth Okwumbu (Business Editor) Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon is a business journalist with over a decade's experience. She holds both a Masters' and B.Sc. degrees Mass Communication from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Delta State University. Before joining Legit.ng, she has worked in reputable media including Nairametrics. She can be reached via ruth.okwumbu@corps.legit.ng