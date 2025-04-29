Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Iwo, Osun state - Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah 'Iwo', President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN), is dead.

Legit.ng reports that Sheikh Hadiyyatullah, the director of Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria, died on Monday, April 28.

Sheikh Daood Imran Molaasan, the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, confirmed the sad update in a statement he signed on Monday night, April 28.

Hadiyyatillah served as the president of the SCSN for several years.

A respected Islamic scholar, the late Hadiyyatillah dedicated his life to serving Islam, teaching the religion, and guiding Muslims.

Born in Iwo, a prominent town in Osun state, Sheikh Hadiyatullah was an experienced jurist, known for his tireless advocacy for the implementation of Shari’ah law within constitutional frameworks, interfaith dialogue, and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.

Sheikh Molaasan said:

“Sheikh Hadiyatullah received his early Islamic education under local scholars before advancing his studies abroad. He earned respect across Nigeria and beyond for his profound knowledge of Islamic jurisprudence and his calm, principled leadership style."

He also prayed to Allah to forgive Sheikh Hadiyatullah and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Legit.ng gathered that the deceased's Janazah (funeral) prayer will be performed at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 29, at the Shariah College, Iwo.

Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah's death: Muslims mourn

Meanwhile, some Nigerian Muslims are reacting to Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah's demise.

Legit.ng captures some comments from Facebook below:

Dawood Iyiola Ajetunmobi wrote:

"Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah:Ina lilahi waina illahi rojihuna. This is truly the end of an era. May Allah accept the return of Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah

"President of the Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria and Director of Sheikh Ibn Baz Shariah College of Nigeria.

"My condolences go to the Muslim Umah, Sheikh'ss immediate family and most especially my friend Abdulganiy Sahid Olaide Ezra (through whom I know and interacted with Sheikh who is a mentee and loyal aide of Sheik Hadiyyatullah."

Alhaji Wandana commented:

"Ya Allāh forgives the late Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah Iwo.

"My heartfelt condolences to the entire Muslim Ummah in Nigeria."

Idris Olowo Olowo said:

"May Allāh forgive and have mercy on Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah Iwo."

Suara Yusuf Ademola wrote:

"Inna Lillah wa innã ilaihi roojiǔn. May Allah accept his return."

Jamiu Omololu Musbaudeen wrote:

"May Almighty Allah accept his return as pure servant."

Abdulhakeem Shehu said:

"May Almighty Allaah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus."

