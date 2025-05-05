Verydarkman’s recent case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has continued to take over social media

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo’s former manager, Eezee Tee, said a word of prayer for the renowned TikToker

This came hours after Seun Kuti left many speculating that Mercy Chinwo had a hand in VDM’s arrest

Ezekiel Thankgod, aka Eezee Tee, the former manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has lent his voice to the ongoing saga between Verydarkman, real name Martins Vincent Otse, and the EFCC.

It should be noted that the online activist is currently in the custody of the anti-graft commission after an unexpected arrest that took place on May 2.

Eezee Tee, who has once been assisted by the critic amid his ongoing court case with Mercy Chinwo, prayed for his safety and immediate release.

The music executive noted that no one can dispute the contributions the online sensation has rendered to society through his voice.

He stated:

“No one can dispute his contributions by giving a voice to the voiceless and amplifying the concerns of the have-nots. At this trying time, I pray for your safety and release."

Seun Kuti gives update on VDM's arrest

Legit.ng reported that in a recent development, legendary Nigerian singer and saxophonist Seun Kuti claimed that Verydarkman's detention arose from an issue involving an unnamed gospel artist.

Seun Kuti said his allegations were from a conversation with the TikToker's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

The Afrobeat star stated that religious officials were persecuting VeryDarkMan for reportedly telling the truth.

Meanwhile, VDM’s fans speculated that Mercy Chinwo might be the singer Seun was referring to.

Netizens react to Eezee’s message to VDM

mafoyamicheal said:

"Now You’re Talking 👍."

emmanuellchristos wrote:

"As it should be, God bless you sir 🙏🙏."

iamjosh_11 said:

"Thank you, make all the body of Christ keep quiet like if it's not integrity they're preaching about? The gospel is also about integrity and this man called VDM has it all. We christian always silent on manners like this and watch the person to die for the same truth we're preaching about. Peter fought for the truth, Paul fought for the truth and his integrity was intact, VDM has done well."

peaceful_heart_love said:

"He might be going through all this stress for your sake, please don’t leave him."

wizzy.wizzo_nc wrote:

"He has opened our eyes to see that most of the celebrities are users and after their pockets especially during election Campaigns."

jangothakreator said:

"Thank you for lending your voice. We move from here ✊."

henry__henson wrote:

"Body of christ will hear from us when they finally tell us he's behind the arrest sorry kidnap of VDM."

oluwadrumma_mazi said:

"Amennnn in Jesus name 🔥🔥."

VDM’s bestie spills more on critic's arrest

Legit.ng previously reported that Verydarkman has continued to trend as details about his arrest emerge.

Recall that the online sensation was reportedly harassed in GTB bank by gunmen who took him away in a black van.

More details of how the incident took place in the presence of his mother made the rounds online while alleging deadly plans against the TikToker.

