Minna, Niger - Governor Umar Bago has started generating mixed reactions among Nigerians as he declared himself a "born-again" inside the Living Faith Church, the Liberation Mandate, Minna, the state capital, on Sunday, May 4.

The governor, a Muslim, was said to have visited the church during the celebration of its 44th Anniversary, where he made the claim while addressing the congregation.

Governor Bago, popularly referred to as the farmers' governor, subsequently went on to donate ₦50 million and promised to construct the road network within the Church premises.

Nigerians react to Governor Bago's comment

The governor's appearance and statement at the church have continued to generate reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Chief CeeKee wrote:

"Not nice how the church casually allows such mockery of the Christian faith right inside the temple. The governor, as a guest, should have just kept to the business that brought him there.

Beee commended the governor:

"Doing this with a smile shows the humanity inside him, even though he might not be an active believer in Christ. That’s what unify our entire human religious differences n this will make NIGER state and NIGERIA as a whole better place. Big up to d Niger State Gov @HonBago."

Obi Daniel Ebuka wrote:

"This man have being very influencial since my secondary school days in Minna Niger State. Popularly called Abu LOLO. He is the most popular politician in Niger State and I don't think any one can defeat him till he leaves office."

Etim commented:

"As a leader, you do not have religion because you are for everyone, humanity comes first."

Ojunekwu tweeted:

"However, he can achieve peace in his state, it is a welcome development. I am proud of Bago so far.

Governor Bago and agriculture in Niger

Governor Bago has consistently been commended for his support for state agricultural development. He had considered engaging the youths in farming to fight the growing insecurity in the north-central state.

In December 2025, President Bola Tinubu reportedly secured a $2.5 billion investment in the livestock sector from JBS S.A., a leading Brazilian meat processing company and directed that the company should be located in Borgu, a development that complemented the governor's effort on agriculture.

Niger's LG chairman died in accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Niger state governor Mohammed Bago has expressed his shock at the demise of Danlami Saku, the chairman of Katcha LGA of the state.

The council chairman was said to have died in a ghastly accident near Kwakuti on the Minna-Suleja road.

Governor Bago described Saku's death as a major heartbreak, adding that it was a reminder that death is permanent.

