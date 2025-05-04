Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has been seen making a stop to extend a warm greetings to Nigerian singer Alexander Akande, better known as 9ice

9ice was earlier stopped from greeting the governor, but the governor heard his voice and stop to greet the singer

The governor's action and the singer's move have been commended as they started generating reactions from Nigerians

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has been spotted honouring a greeting from Nigerian sensational singer, Alexander Akande, better known as 9ice. The enouncer of the renowned Nigerian singer with the governor has sparked reactions from concerned Nigerians.

In a trending video on social media, the Nigerian singer is seen making a move to greet the governor when they cross paths on a walkway. 9ice was seen going down on his feet to prostrate for the governor, but the security aides to Makinde abruptly pushed the singer back.

Seyi Makinde meets Nigerian singer 9ice Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

How 9ice greeted Governor Makinde

However, the singer humorously reacted to the security aides' action, saying in Yoruba language, “Don’t push me, let me greet my father.”

9ice's statement then caught the attention of the governor immediately. Makinde turned, smiled and had a warm exchange of pleasantries with the singer.

In his response, Governor Makinde threw a friendly jab at the singer in the Yoruba language, saying, "try and be coming home". This apparently referred to 9ice's absence from local engagement in the state.

Seyi Makinde greets 9ice Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

How Nigerians' reacted to 9ice and Makinde

The development has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians as 9ice maintained his composure and chose to be respectful. His humorous approach rather than escalating the situation got Nigerians talking. Below are some of their reactions:

Fullest commented:

"9ice is Nice "E ma ti mi E je ki Baba mi. Nice said, ise won ni won se. 9ice is so nice. I'm proud of you. And I pray God will honour you more IJN."

Oluwatoyin wrote:

"And very good of the Governor he heard the voice and stopped to greet him and 9ice did omo luwabi."

Seun also said:

"Can governor do this to wiz even governor will beg for pictures se 9ice wa kere ni nu aye ni."

Oluwa Sharon posted:

"The governor said. That’s why you should be coming home more."

Its_Modiva reacted:

"Waoooow! Full grown man prostrate finish even after they tried to stop him from greeting the governor he has to even turn it into a joke.. humility."

See the video of the moment here:

Seyi Makinde speaks on 2027 election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, has again commented on the chances of him contesting the 2027 presidential election, adding that he has "the capacity to occupy the highest office in this land".

Makinde made the comment on Tuesday, April 15, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Governor Makinde's tenure will elapse in 2027. He has been mentioned among those likely to contest the PDP presidential ticket as the party may be pushing for a southern candidate to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

The Oyo governor explained that the 2027 general election would be between Nigerians and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that it won't be between the leading opposition PDP and the ruling party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng