Just In: Tinubu Directs $2.5B Investment to Borgu, Kingdom That Made Him Jagaban, Details Below
Nigeria

Just In: Tinubu Directs $2.5B Investment to Borgu, Kingdom That Made Him Jagaban, Details Below

by  Bada Yusuf 2 min read
  • President Bola Tinubu has reportedly secured $2.5 billion investment in the livestock sector from JBS S.A., a leading Brazilian meat processing company
  • Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State disclosed that the project will be located in Borgu Kingdom, the kingdom that gave Tinubu the title of Jagaban
  • The Borgu kingdom is located along the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project, a route that connects the north and south together

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has secured a groundbreaking $2.5 billion investment in the livestock sector from JBS S.A., a leading Brazilian meat processing company.

This deal, announced during the G20 summit in Brazil, is expected to establish livestock, rice, and maize farms on 1.2 million hectares of land along the Niger State component of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project in Borgu Kingdom. Recall that Tinubu was given the title of Jagaban at the Borgu Kingdom when he was the governor of Lagos state.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger has announced that the $2.5B Livestock investment President Bola Tinubu secured in Brazil will be located in Borgu Kingdom, the town that gave the president the title of Jagaban
Governor Bago discloses $2.5B Livestock investment will be located in Borgu Photo Credit: @HonBago
Source: Twitter

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State revealed this development while addressing the people of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa, emphasizing President Tinubu's passion for the growth and development of the kingdom and the state. As the Jagaban Borgu, President Tinubu is committed to driving international and local investments into the livestock sector to end farmer-herder clashes and promote economic opportunities.

Details of $2.5bn investment in the livestock

The investment will significantly impact the local economy, creating jobs and stimulating growth. Governor Umaru Bago urged the people to continue supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led administration at all levels to ensure accelerated development and better living conditions.

In addition to the investment, Governor Umaru Bago announced an N100 million donation to Borgu women's cooperative groups to empower them economically and make them self-reliant. He also inspected the renovated New Bussa abattoir and praised its impressive structure.

The Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) renovated the abattoir, demonstrating the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting livestock productivity.

See the statement from the government here:

Lawyer tells Tinubu where to zone Livestock investment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Brazil, projected to attract $4.3 billion in private-sector.

The MoU is to advance private sector development in fertiliser production, hybrid seed technology, and agricultural finance.

Bisi Afolabi, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng, said it would be better to start from the northwest.

Source: Legit.ng

