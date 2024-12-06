President Bola Tinubu has reportedly secured $2.5 billion investment in the livestock sector from JBS S.A., a leading Brazilian meat processing company

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has secured a groundbreaking $2.5 billion investment in the livestock sector from JBS S.A., a leading Brazilian meat processing company.

This deal, announced during the G20 summit in Brazil, is expected to establish livestock, rice, and maize farms on 1.2 million hectares of land along the Niger State component of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project in Borgu Kingdom. Recall that Tinubu was given the title of Jagaban at the Borgu Kingdom when he was the governor of Lagos state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State revealed this development while addressing the people of Borgu Kingdom in New Bussa, emphasizing President Tinubu's passion for the growth and development of the kingdom and the state. As the Jagaban Borgu, President Tinubu is committed to driving international and local investments into the livestock sector to end farmer-herder clashes and promote economic opportunities.

Details of $2.5bn investment in the livestock

The investment will significantly impact the local economy, creating jobs and stimulating growth. Governor Umaru Bago urged the people to continue supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led administration at all levels to ensure accelerated development and better living conditions.

In addition to the investment, Governor Umaru Bago announced an N100 million donation to Borgu women's cooperative groups to empower them economically and make them self-reliant. He also inspected the renovated New Bussa abattoir and praised its impressive structure.

The Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) renovated the abattoir, demonstrating the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting livestock productivity.

