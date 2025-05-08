Arteta believes Arsenal were the best team in the Champions League despite losing to Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma made eight crucial saves over two legs to deny the Gunners a spot in the final

Arsenal have now failed to reach the final in their last four major cup semi-finals

Arsenal’s dream of reaching the UEFA Champions League final came to a painful end as Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-1 win at the Emirates to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi proved enough to cancel out Bukayo Saka’s second-half strike, as the French champions set up a final clash with Inter Milan.

Gabriel Martinelli after Arsenal conceded against PSG in the Champions League second leg in Paris. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Football London, Mikel Arteta’s men started the game in Paris with intensity, creating a flurry of early chances.

Declan Rice went close with a header, while Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli forced outstanding saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, the breakthrough did not come for the North Londoners, and PSG gradually took control.

Despite Arsenal's attacking intent, the tie was ultimately decided in both penalty areas, and it was PSG who were more ruthless where it mattered.

Donnarumma made the difference for PSG

The standout performer over the two legs was undoubtedly PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper produced a stunning display, making a total of eight saves and consistently frustrating Arsenal’s forwards.

Mikel Arteta consoles defender Jurrien Timber after Arsenal were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG. Photo by Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

With an expected goals tally of 4.77 across the two matches, Arsenal’s lone goal — a well-taken strike by Bukayo Saka — was a poor return for the chances they created.

Key opportunities fell to Odegaard, Trossard, Martinelli, and Saka, but none could find a way past Donnarumma’s reflexes.

While Arteta praised the efforts of his Arsenal players, he acknowledged the brutal reality of elite European competition.

“This competition is about the boxes,” he said. “Their goalkeeper was the best player in both games. That’s the difference.”

Arteta claims the best team lost

In his post-match interview, Arteta expressed both pride and frustration following Arsenal’s exit from the Champions League.

Despite the result, the Spanish manager stood firm in his belief that Arsenal were the top-performing side in the tournament.

"I don't think there's been a better team in the competition form what I've seen," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"But we are out. We deserved much more but this competition is about the boxes, the strikers most of the time and the goalkeeper and theirs was the best player in both games.

"I'm so proud of the boys, they deserve lots of credit for what they're doing and the amount of injuries. We arrived here in the worst state.

“You have to get here with everyone fit and available with lots of minutes. They had a week. We came here in a different context. That gives me a lot of positivity for the future."

The Gunners’ semi-final loss continues a worrying trend, marking the fourth straight time they’ve failed to reach a final in major cup competitions.

Previous exits in the Europa League and League Cup now sit alongside this Champions League disappointment.

PSG knock Arsenal out of UCL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Paris Saint-Germain delivered a commanding 2-1 second-leg victory against Arsenal to seal a 3-1 aggregate win and secure their place in the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta’s men arrived at the Parc des Princes needing a comeback after a 1-0 first-leg defeat in London.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng