A Nigerian cleric has predicted the outcomes of the remaining matches of the 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League (UCL)

Legit.ng reports that Arsenal lost their semi-final first leg to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but they hope to turn things around in the reverse fixture slated for the Parc des Princes in France

Barcelona and Inter Milan battle it out in the other fixture, and the pastor has named the team that will progress to the final

London, United Kingdom - Prophet Richard Matthew has said the least-expected team among the clubs in the last four of the prestigious UEFA Champions League (UCL) can clinch the coveted trophy.

Prophet Matthew made this disclosure in a video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, May 2.

Prophet Richard Matthew makes interesting prediction on 2025 UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Source: Twitter

Prophet Matthew said:

“The team nobody expects will win the Champions League. When we come to the final, then I will tell you who The Lord told me would win it. I already know who is winning the Champions League.

“Let me give you a clue. Remember 2012, nobody gave the eventual winner, Chelsea, the chance. I am seeing a repeat of what happened in the 2012 final. Watch out.”

Pastor Matthew's prediction can be viewed below:

UCL: Pastor says Arsenal would be knocked out

In the same vein, Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd sent the social media space agog when he predicted the outcome of the UCL knockout matches.

Recall Arsenal suffered a 1-0 semi-final first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, April 29, ahead of next week's reverse fixture.

Spanish giants Barcelona welcome Inter Milan to the Camp Nou in the other fixture, as both teams will battle to reach the final.

Speaking at the Light Bearer International Ministries in Port Harcourt, Bishop Lloyd declared that Arsenal will be knocked out in the semis.

The viral footage showed the cleric boldly predicting the outcomes of the upcoming matches involving Inter Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. He stated that the Spanish club (Barcelona) would triumph over Italian side Inter Milan to secure a spot in the grand finale.

Action during Arsenal vs PSG, the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

Source: Getty Images

Addressing the highly anticipated reverse fixture between PSG and Arsenal, the self-acclaimed 'commander-general of the prophecy' said it is going to be the “final before the final”.

Read more on UCL 2025:

Henry rates Arsenal's chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes the UCL tie is not over and anything can happen in the second leg in France.

Henry claimed PSG were the better side in the match at the Emirates, adding that Arsenal needs to change a lot of things to stand a chance in the second leg.

