Arsenal were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night

Despite a stunning 5-1 victory over Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, the Gunners were defeated home and away in the semi-final

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has likened the London club to a series on Netflix, commenting on their inability to win trophies

Arsenal will not be part of this year’s UEFA Champions League final in Munich after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, May 7.

Ousmane Dembele had given PSG the first-leg advantage with a goal in the 6th minute at the Emirates Stadium on April 29.

The Gunners arrived in Paris highly motivated, but their dreams were dashed by a dominant performance from Les Parisiens.

Arsenal player Declan Rice is consoled by his teammate after the UEFA Champions League semi-final match against PSG. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Evra takes a jab at Arsenal

UEFA Champions League winner Patrice Evra didn’t hold back in criticizing Arsenal’s performances, both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

In a throwback video on the Rio Podcast, the France international remarked that fans are accustomed to seeing Arsenal repeat the same story every season.

The former Juventus player likened the club to a never-ending Netflix series, implying that their struggles to win trophies have become predictable. He said:

"Watching Arsenal is watching Netflix, you always wait for the next season. Trust me, every season is going to be like that, so do not get involved.

"I am like really nice and peaceful, of course Manchester United is a disaster but please do not speak about Gunners."

Arsenal lost to PSG on 3-1 aggregate in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League.

Fabian Ruiz punished Arsenal with a sensational first-half volley from outside the box, leaving David Raya stretching and giving PSG a 1-0 lead on the night and a 2-0 advantage on aggregate.

Gunners' hopes were crushed as Achraf Hakimi sent a curling strike into the top corner in the 72nd minute, putting the tie beyond doubt at 3-0 on aggregate and sealing a night to forget for Arsenal.

Bukayo Saku pulled one back for Arsenal after a defensive mix-up, but it served more as a consolation goal for the North Londoners, who missed out on another Champions League final.

Mikel Merino looks dejected following Arsenal's loss to PSG in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Reactions trail Evra's comparison

@OgaNlaMedia said:

"All Arsenal fans should sign a petition against Evra and submit it to the EFCC.

"This was BRUTAL but the TRUTH."

@Oga_Interior wrote:

"PSG has spent so much to get to this stage, seasons after seasons they kept challenging.

"I believe in progressive reports. "Until you quit trying, then you are a failure.

"We keep the faith and keep fighting."

