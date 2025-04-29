Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has called out his trainer for neglecting him after his boxing bout

The Nigerian rapper lost to controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, in a much-anticipated celebrity boxing match

Following the defeat, Speed Darlington’s lawyer Deji Adeyanju, called for a rematch, citing poor officiating on the part of the umpire

Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, lost to street-pop artist Portable in the celebrity boxing match tagged ‘Chaos in the Rings’.

The bout took place at the Balmoral Event Centre in Lagos on April 18.

It took the Zazuu crooner just one round to defeat Darlington via Technical Knockout (TKO). The rapper, popularly known as Akpi, failed to return for the second round and was later seen with a bandage on his right arm.

Speed Darlington poses before his celebrity boxing bout against Portable on April 18. Photo by: speeddarlintv.

Darlington accuses trainer of compromise

Nigerian-American singer Speed Darlington has accused his former trainer of abandoning him in favor of his opponent after losing a celebrity boxing match.

In a Facebook post, the rapper revealed he had spent significant time training in Mushin with his coach, Esepon, in preparation for the bout, only to be let down in the end.

Darlington further alleged that the trainer chose to go clubbing with Portable after the fight, suggesting the decision was influenced by ethnic bias. He said:

"My trainer is Esepon (one blow) from Mushin, he is a Yoruba. After our bout, my trainer left me and followed Zazu, my opponent, to the club. What do I have to say?"

Portable recorded his first celebrity victory against Nollywood actor Charles Okocha on December 26, 2023, per Punch.

Nigeria-American rapper Speed Darlington poses with his lawyer Deji Adeyanju, before his bout against Portable. Photo by: speeddarlintv.

Netizens react to Darlington's comments

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

Christian Iloanusi wrote:

"Na who know road people de follow. Don King promotion doesn't go home with the loser."

Alli Adeniyi Anthony said:

"Why you too no kuku follow Eshepon wey follow Zazoo go the club make things balance."

Frank Nwadialu added:

"What do you expect when you disgrace us even your coach was disappointed too."

Obafemi Oloruntobi posited:

"You don forget say Success has many fathers while failure is an orphan! Lol."

Oga Seth said:

"Na your trainer wey say make you dey throw punch like woman? 😁Na round one dey nearly ki you, untop casket wey you carry come."

Justify Fact wrote:

"Bro at the fight na before u complain, zazu run enter u like budozer can't u see , please kindly accept he zazu defeat u ok peace."

Uche Christain added:

"Portable don wine , na your trainer fight portable,a bad work man will always blame his tools,"

Ezeh Henry Obinna posited:

"Your trainer felt disappointed and doesnt want to associate with a loser."

Godwin Johnny Akinwunmi said:

"For how long did train or you want your trainer to perform magic.Next time find an ibo trainer so you won’t feel betrayed."

