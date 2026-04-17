Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the arrival of new 24-car trains for the Lagos Red Line service

The Lagos government's top man said the trains will boost passenger capacity and reduce waiting times at stations

The state governor also reaffirmed commitment to building an efficient and reliable urban rail transport system

Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the arrival of a new set of trains to boost the Lagos Red Line rail service.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, April 16, the governor said the state has received 24-car trains to support the growing transport system.

Lagos takes a step forward in transport as fresh trains join the Red Line system to ease movement. Photo: jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

According to him, the new trains will help carry more passengers and reduce how long people wait at stations.

Sanwo-Olu, however, added that the government is still focused on building a transport system that works well and can be trusted by everyone.

As he put it:

"We have received a new set of 24-car trains to strengthen the Lagos Red Line fleet. This will improve capacity, reduce wait times, and make daily commuting easier for Lagosians. We remain focused on building a transport system that is efficient and reliable for everyone. That is still our goal."

Sanwo-Olu spotted buying boli in Lagos

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a viral video after spotting Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on her street, where he reportedly stopped to buy roasted plantain.

The lady, identified as @iyanuoluwapo112 on TikTok, captured the moment the governor interacted calmly with a roadside vendor while surrounded by aides and security personnel during the brief stop.

The video drew varied reactions online, with some questioning the timing of the gesture amid political speculation, while others defended the governor’s conduct as normal and relatable.

Lagos commissioner dismisses Tinubu–Sanwo-Olu rift claims

Legit.ng also reported that Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, dismissed rumours of a rift between President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as baseless speculation.

Daily travel in Lagos may get better as the government adds new trains to support growing demand. Photo: jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Omotoso, who spoke on Channels Television, described the reports as imagination-driven claims. According to him, there is no indication of tension or disagreement between the two leaders or discussions about succession plans.

He further noted that Tinubu remains a father figure to Sanwo-Olu and has not expressed dissatisfaction.

Sola Giwa resigns to contest Reps seat

Meanwhile, in another development, Legit.ng disclosed that Sola Giwa resigned as Special Adviser on Transportation to Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to pursue a seat in the House of Representatives in 2027.

Giwa, who announced his resignation on X, noted that his decision followed deep reflection and consultations. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve under the Sanwo-Olu administration’s THEMES+ Agenda.

He said his next political move is aimed at providing stronger representation for Lagos Island Federal Constituency II. Giwa, however, pledged commitment to impactful legislation and continued service to the public.

Governors set to exit ahead of 2027 polls

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that several Nigerian governors elected in 2019 are set to complete their second tenure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The list includes governors such as Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and others who have overseen reforms in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development in their respective states.

Source: Legit.ng