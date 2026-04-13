The German Embassy in Abuja has opened applications for a full-time administrative officer role in its political department

The position required candidates to support diplomatic operations through media monitoring, stakeholder engagement, and event coordination

Applicants were required to possess relevant academic qualifications, strong language skills, and submit documents before April 30, 2026

The German Embassy in Abuja has announced a recruitment exercise for a full-time administrative officer within its political department, opening a pathway for qualified professionals to join its diplomatic operations in Nigeria.

The vacancy, published on the embassy’s official website, is for a case worker role in the political unit.

The German Embassy in Abuja opened applications for a political department administrative officer role. Photo:Getty

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The position carries a 40-hour weekly schedule and is expected to begin without delay once a candidate is selected, Punch reported.

One-year appointment with extension option

The embassy stated that the initial appointment would run for one year, with the possibility of continuation based on performance and institutional needs.

The selected officer will be integrated into the political section to support core diplomatic functions.

The role includes monitoring developments in traditional and digital media platforms, maintaining engagement with political stakeholders, and providing support for embassy-led diplomatic programmes and projects.

The officer will also contribute to planning and execution of official events, briefings, and conferences hosted or coordinated by the mission.

Academic and language requirements set for role

According to a list of requirements posted on the website, applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in disciplines such as political science, law, economics, international relations, or related fields.

Strong analytical and research abilities are expected due to the nature of policy tracking and reporting duties attached to the job.

Language proficiency is also a key requirement. Candidates must demonstrate C1 level competence in English and at least B2 level proficiency in German.

These standards are considered essential for communication within the embassy’s multilingual work environment.

Application process and deadlines

Interested applicants are required to submit a cover letter and curriculum vitae written in German. They must also provide academic certificates and, where available, recommendation letters. All documents are to be sent electronically to jobs@abuja.diplo.de.

The embassy fixed April 30, 2026 as the closing date for submissions. It added that shortlisted candidates will be invited for a selection process scheduled to take place in Abuja between May and June 2026.

It further stated that only successful candidates would be contacted after the process. The embassy also noted that it would not acknowledge receipt of applications nor refund expenses incurred during interviews.

Women with the required qualifications were particularly encouraged to apply, as part of efforts to promote inclusivity within its workforce.

Germany moves student visa processing to Lagos centre

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Germany has revised how Nigerian students apply for study visas, moving all submissions to a dedicated visa application centre in Lagos.

The change ends the practice of lodging student visa requests directly at the German consulate.

A notice shared by the German Embassy confirmed that applicants will now be processed only through the VFS Global centre located in Lekki.

Source: Legit.ng