Verydarkman’s recent drama with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. (EFCC) has left many sharing their opinions about him

A Nigerian man came forward to applaud the government body for arrestng the outspoken TikToker

He also listed a number of reasons VDM should be held in custody for seven days, igniting unrest on social media

As requests for the release of social media critic Verydarkman (VDM) from EFCC custody continue to spread online, a Nigerian man named Smanuel Jemitalo has voiced a different opinion.

In a now-viral video, Jemitalo begged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to jail VDM for at least a week, claiming that the longer stay would serve as a lesson to the outspoken Tiktoker.

Jemitalo condemned VDM's online behaviour, calling him a harmful influence on Nigerian young and accusing him of inciting contempt for elders. He also argued that VDM had led to the rise of criminal conduct in society.

According to Jelmito, VDM encourages "sentimental activism" and uses his platform to bully others, citing his alleged treatment of the late singer Mohbad's widow and son as an example.

In an earlier report on Legit.ng, Deji Adeyanju, the legal represenative to Martins Otse aka Verydarkman shared a new update about the critic's arrest in Abuja.

VDM's lawyer has confirmed that the social media critic, who was arrested alongside a friend, was in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Adeyanju, revealed VDM refused to come out of the cell, insisting he doesn't want to see anyone.

VDM's lawyer alleged that VDM was locked inside the GTB exit door for over five minutes to enable EFCC arrest him and his friend.

Nigerians react VDM’s drama with EFCC

money.com001 said:

"God wants to use VDM rescue people from prison."

jamuh_j.o.s wrote:

"Oga if you no dey tag person ig page I go unfollow u ooooo put the guy ig page for us."

thoniathompson4 said:

"Vdm matter don tire person ooo common I love gtb bank wit Love emoji ooo na insult ooo 😂 they insult no move me ...no be me be tinubu ad ad am no be their president...ndi oshi .... nonsense."

_nnaji wrote:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 after today nobody go know you again so enjoy the moment."

dbaddo_sabi said:

"This bloggers slf.. why must you post this kind of ppl.. in this kind situation 🤦‍♂️."

oluwagifted90 wrote:

"You are so far from sense Mugu. Without verydark man you have no content in your empty skull."

iamolasunkanmhi said:

"Werey wan trend with vdm matter. You’re werey allegedly."

GTBank shares CCTV of VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman’s sudden arrest has taken a new twist as Nigerian financial institution Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) speaks up.

Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman’s lawyer, Deji, claimed the activist was dragged out of GTB bank by gunmen who taken away in a black van.

Following that, Guaranty Trust Bank released a footage of when VDM left their building and what followed next.

