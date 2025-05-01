A renowned priest of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma has admonished those in power to stop treating workers with contempt

The cleric stated that workers are integral to the nation’s development and that their well-being should be a priority in policy-making

Obimma, also called Fr. Ebube Muonso, reminded Nigerian workers that their work is a contribution to God's greater plan

Awka, Anambra state - A prominent Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, has urged Nigerian workers to seek to build a spirit of fellowship among their coworkers, and a supportive, caring environment that can enhance productivity and morale, transforming workplaces into communities.

In his message on the occasion of the International Workers Day, on Thursday, May 1, shared with Legit.ng, the vocal priest, fondly called Fr. Ebube Muonso, also urged that while work is important, workers should not forget to nurture their relationships and personal well-being; also taking time for rest and care for the families.

May Day 2025: Prominent Catholic Priest, Fr. Ebube Muonso, Sends Notable Message to Nigerians

Fr. Muonso eulogises sacrifices of Nigerian workers

Fr. Ebube Muonso said:

"On this meaningful occasion of International Workers' Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and blessings to each of you. This day serves as a powerful reminder of the dignity of work and the vital role that each worker plays in our society.

"As you celebrate your contributions, I urge you to reflect on the importance of solidarity and community. In a world often marked by challenges and struggles, it is essential to support one another, both in the workplace and beyond. Your hard work not only provides for your families but also builds a stronger nation."

Furthermore, Fr. Obimma, who is the spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and the Parish Priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish, Umudioka, both in Anambra state, urged Nigerian workers to remember that every job, no matter how humble, carries with it the dignity bestowed upon them by God. He urged the workers to approach their tasks with dedication, honesty, and integrity.

His words:

"Work is not merely a means to an end. Strive for fair wages, safe working conditions, and respect within your workplace. Let your voices be heard in the pursuit of justice and equity for all workers.

"In your daily interactions, seek to build a spirit of fellowship among your coworkers. A supportive and caring environment can enhance productivity and morale, transforming workplaces into communities. While work is important, do not forget to nurture your relationships and personal well-being. Taking time for rest and family is essential for a fulfilling life.

"In all your endeavors, seek the guidance of the Lord. Pray for wisdom and strength to navigate the challenges you may face, and remember that your work is a contribution to God's greater plan."

Fr. Ebube Muonso wants President Tinubu to genuinely value Nigerian workers. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Catholic priest also urged President Bola Tinubu, and state governors to treat workers with respect and dignity, emphasising the importance of valuing their contributions to society. The priest highlighted that a dismissive attitude towards workers can lead to feelings of resentment and dissatisfaction, which ultimately undermine both morale and productivity.

He called for dialogue and collaboration between government officials and Labour representatives, stressing that a respectful approach is essential for fostering a positive working environment. The priest reminded leaders that workers are integral to the nation’s development and that their well-being should be a priority in policy-making.

Fr. Ebube Muonso's message also reflected a growing concern among various sectors about the treatment of employees and the need for a more equitable and supportive approach from those in power.

