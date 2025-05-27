Wema Bank appointed 12-year-old Chiderije Mbah as its One-Day Managing Director/CEO on May 27, 2025, to celebrate Children’s Day and inspire young Nigerians

Chiderije won the role through a social media challenge by submitting an animated film about making finance fun and accessible for kids

The initiative, part of Wema Bank’s 80th anniversary celebrations, aims to promote early financial education and leadership among children nationwide

As part of a special initiative to develop the next generation of Nigerian leaders, Wema Bank has announced 12-year-old Chiderije Mbah as its One-Day Managing Director/CEO for May 27, 2025, in honour of 2025 Children’s Day.

The memorable event, held today at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos, Marina, highlighted Wema Bank’s continued commitment to investing in the future, even as it marks 80 remarkable years of legacy and impact.

The One-Day Wema Bank MD/CEO campaign, launched in May 2025 to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day, was won by Chiderije Mbah.

He was chosen after submitting an animated film outlining his goal of running a bank and his idea to make finance more approachable and enjoyable for kids.

He applied for the position through a social media challenge, and his entry stood out among dozens of others.

Children’s Day campaign

The One-Day Wema Bank MD/CEO was the centerpiece of Wema Bank’s larger Children’s Day campaign, which invited children nationwide to take part in an online challenge.

Children who had or opened an ALAT Xplore Wallet (for teenagers aged 13–17) or a Royal Kiddies Account (for those aged 0–12) were required to submit a brief video in Wema colours, describing the banking role they hoped to play, in order to be eligible.

Thousands of young Nigerians were exposed to early financial education and the value of having big dreams thanks to the campaign, which combined fun with purpose.

At Wema Bank’s Lagos headquarters on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, Chiderije took centre stage. He was greeted with a purple carpet and sat at the bank’s helm for a day full of enthusiasm, learning, and leadership.

Enjoying a full day of activities—from a guided tour of the head office to holding his own executive briefing session in the boardroom—he also addressed senior executives of the bank.

“This is the best day of my life,” said Chiderije Mbah. “Wema Bank made me feel important. I am learning so much about being a leader and how banking works. I’ll tell all my friends to open a Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Account so they can also start learning how to save and maybe one day, they can be MD too!”

Speaking on the initiative, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, said,

“Our 80th anniversary is a time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going, knowing fully well that the future belongs to young stars like Chiderije. Today’s activity is one of the ways we show that we believe in children, that we’re listening, and that we’re committed to helping them succeed financially, personally, and professionally all the way.”

