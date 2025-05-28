The Lagos State government has announced plans to begin full enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs)

Tokunbo Wahab, the State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, confirmed the decision

Companies and Nigerians will have to comply with the new directive when the ban is implemented

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Lagos State Government will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) starting July 1, 2025.

This was disclosed by Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, via his social media handle.

Lagos State set to begin ban on single use plastic Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The state earlier began enforcing a ban on Styrofoam food containers.

Wahab said the ban on Styrofoam has been a success, and he revealed plans for SUPs as part of the state government's push for environmental responsibility and sustainability.

He wrote:

“From July 1, 2025, the Lagos state government will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs).

"We’ve been intentional and strategic with 18 months of dialogue, engagement and transition. Now, it’s time to act."

Wahab noted that the state had spent nearly 18 months in consultations and engagements with stakeholders, including marketers and producers, to ensure a smooth transition away from single-use plastics.

He reiterated that what is deemed unacceptable in other parts of the world should not become standard practice in Lagos.

“We’ve been intentional and strategic with 18 months of dialogue, engagement, and transition. Now, it’s time to act.

“We must protect our future and do what is right for the greater good.”

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, is determined to end environmental pollution in Lagos Photo credit: LASG

Source: Twitter

Companies prepare to adjust to new Lagos ban

The commissioner spoke on a recent courtesy visit by the management of TETRA PAK West Africa, led by Managing Director Haithem Debbiche, as another opportunity to reaffirm the government’s position.

"This is about environmental responsibility. And we have given an ample time to align with global best practices.

"What is unacceptable elsewhere cannot become standard in Lagos. We must protect our future and do what is right for the greater good.

"We’re not here to score points. We are here to do the work. Just like with the successful enforcement of the styrofoam ban, we will insist on accountability and responsibility. A cleaner, healthier Lagos is within reach if we all play our part."

Supermarkets and companies in the sachet water business package their products for customers using SUPs.

Manufacturers ask Lagos to enforce the ban in phases

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that manufacturers, during a workshop, urged the government to implement the ban on SUPs in phases.

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, assured that a legal framework would be put in place to support the ban and ensure strict compliance.

The Lagos State Government has expressed dissatisfaction over the growing plastic pollution in the city, from trash-strewn pavements to street vendors serving meals in polystyrene containers.

Plastic waste has become a persistent menace in the urban landscape of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital and Africa’s most populous city.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng